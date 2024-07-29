JNS Press+
Beyoncé’s creative director calls for death to Zionists

Andrew Makadsi also compared the Israeli prime minister to Hitler.

Beyoncé performs during the state dinner reception for President Felipe Calderon of Mexico and his wife Mrs. Margarita Zavala in a tent on the South Lawn of the White House, May 19, 2010. Credit: Pete Souza/White House.
(July 29, 2024 / JNS)

Andrew Makadsi, creative director to the pop star Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, has now set his social-media account to private after the StopAntisemitism online organization exposed antisemitic posts, including calling for “death to all Zionists and their followers.”

Makadsi also compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, according to posts shared by the watchdog group. He is creative director of Parkwood Entertainment, a production and management company that Beyoncé founded.

JNS sought comment from Parkwood Entertainment and a Beyoncé representative but to no avail.

