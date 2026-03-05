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Binyamin Regional Council

A view of the Israeli community of Shvut Rachel in southern Samaria, Jan. 30, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem legalizes six Samaria communities in move hailed as ‘historic’
All six established towns, some dating to the early 1990s, with hundreds of residents, have received retroactive authorization.
Dec. 9, 2025
JNS Staff
Palestinian workers line up at the entrance to the Israeli city of Ma'ale Adumim in Judea following an attempted stabbing attack, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Israel News
Fearing Palestinian workers, Beit El parents keep kids home
Some 50 Arabs are employed at a construction site near the local school, and the families feel the security arrangements are not enough.
Dec. 5, 2025
Josh Hasten
Israeli security forces and medical personnel at the scene of a terrorist attack in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Dec. 2, 2025. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
Two IDF soldiers lightly wounded in Samaria terror attack
In a separate terror attack, an IDF soldier sustained injuries in a vehicular assault at the Judea Junction in the Hebron area.
Dec. 2, 2025
JNS Staff
Beit El in Samaria
Israel News
Beit El parents keep children home, fearing Palestinian workers
In one incident, a teacher was reportedly “nearly killed” when a wooden beam was dropped by Arab laborers.
Nov. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
Israelis await the return home of freed hostage Avinatan Or at the Shiloh Junction in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria, Oct. 21, 2025. Credit: Binyamin Regional Council.
Israel News
Hundreds welcome Avinatan Or as he returns home to Samaria
“At last, I’m here with all of the people of Israel,” the former hostage told supporters in his hometown of Shiloh.
Oct. 22, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli security personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack in Adam, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, on July 26, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Feature
Palestinian Authority police active near Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria
“Within seconds, they can turn their guns on us,” security official tells JNS.
Oct. 21, 2025
Josh Hasten
Construction in Na’ale, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Feb. 08, 2017. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Arab burglars wander Samaria town for hours, escape scot-free
Veteran security chief tells JNS Na’ale’s security team was lucky intruders weren’t terrorists.
Oct. 8, 2025
Josh Hasten
Magen David Adom emergency personnel at the scene of a car-ramming attack on Route 57 near Kfar Yona, east of Netanya, July 24, 2025. Credit: MDA.
Israel News
Woman injured in car-ramming near Jerusalem
The suspect fled on foot but was captured by Border Police officers.
Oct. 4, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an event marking the recognition of 17 new Jewish communities in the Binyamin Region of Samaria, Aug. 26, 2025. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Major moves in Judea and Samaria just beginning
“I said that we would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and we are doing it, together,” the premier declared.
Aug. 27, 2025
Akiva Van Koningsveld
MDA
Israel News
IDF: Terrorist opens fire on civilians in Samaria
A 20-year-old man was lightly injured.
Aug. 21, 2025
JNS Staff
View of the Jewish community of Ma'ale Mikhmas in southern Samaria, March 9, 2019. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli attacked after taking wrong turn into Arab village in Samaria
The victim, who suffered light wounds, was able to escape Mukhmas on foot after abandoning his vehicle, which was later recovered by IDF forces.
Aug. 12, 2025
JNS Staff
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung welcomes an Israeli Knesset delegation led by MK Ohad Tal (left) in Taipei, May 6, 2025. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Taiwan).
World News
More than 70 Israeli lawmakers urge global recognition of Taiwan
Knesset members call Taiwan a true friend of Israel and back its inclusion in global forums like the WHO and ICAO.
July 25, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Bryan E. Leib
Opinion
My powerful visit to the town of Eli
Bryan E. Leib