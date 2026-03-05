Binyamin Regional Council
All six established towns, some dating to the early 1990s, with hundreds of residents, have received retroactive authorization.
Some 50 Arabs are employed at a construction site near the local school, and the families feel the security arrangements are not enough.
In a separate terror attack, an IDF soldier sustained injuries in a vehicular assault at the Judea Junction in the Hebron area.
In one incident, a teacher was reportedly “nearly killed” when a wooden beam was dropped by Arab laborers.
“At last, I’m here with all of the people of Israel,” the former hostage told supporters in his hometown of Shiloh.
“Within seconds, they can turn their guns on us,” security official tells JNS.
Veteran security chief tells JNS Na’ale’s security team was lucky intruders weren’t terrorists.
The suspect fled on foot but was captured by Border Police officers.
“I said that we would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and we are doing it, together,” the premier declared.
A 20-year-old man was lightly injured.
The victim, who suffered light wounds, was able to escape Mukhmas on foot after abandoning his vehicle, which was later recovered by IDF forces.
Knesset members call Taiwan a true friend of Israel and back its inclusion in global forums like the WHO and ICAO.