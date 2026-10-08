ChaiFlicks releases two new films timed to Oct. 7: ‘Of Dogs and Men’ and ‘06:30’

Eight decades after the Holocaust, stories continue to unfold in the form of films, shows, books and biographies, presenting both historical and fictional works that draw attention—and even demand it. In that sense, three years after the events of Oct. 7, 2023, the discoveries have just begun.

ChaiFlicks is one of many means of delivery of this genre, a streaming service dedicated to Jewish stories and culture. Much of its content is Israeli-themed. This week, timed to the terrorist attacks that shook the Jewish state and the world to its core, two new films were released in its library on Oct. 4: the 2024 docu-drama “Of Dogs and Men” and the hour-long 2024 documentary “06:30.”

A film still from the 2024 documentary “06:30.” Credit: Tom Reichard and Dor Revivo.

The first follows a fictional 16-year-old girl as she searches for her lost dog in Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the hardest-hit communities in southern Israel that day. Along the way, she meets soldiers, survivors and rescuers (some real, some fictional) as she grapples with the devastation left after the Hamas-led terrorist invasion and attacks.

The second is interview-oriented, featuring witness accounts interspersed with images of miniature models and animation, a creative, if sometimes visually jarring, way to envision what happened on Oct. 7.

“Our team watches every single piece of content that goes onto the platform; it’s a responsibility to our audience,” Anis Modi, vice president of development at ChaiFlicks/Menemsha Films, told JNS from his home in Paris. “It’s important to put yourself in the shoes of the audience and watch with a fresh set of eyes. Is it well-made? Is it important? Does it resonate? Does it speak to us? If so, it’s likely to speak to audiences as well.”

Why do these two new additions stand out?

“06:30” uses a different set of visuals to maneuver viewers through that day. “Of Dogs and Men” was actually filmed on the border of Gaza, not on a movie set. The fact that the filmmakers had the immediate sense to make a movie as the grounds were still smoking—still littered with death and debris—illustrates the awareness Israelis intuitively felt, even as the details of what happened weren’t fully available: Their world was on fire. And it had changed permanently.

“The level of artistry is very high among Israelis,” said Modi, noting an emotional intelligence that comes through their work. “It’s almost therapeutic.”

A film still from the 2024 documentary “06:30.” Credit: Tom Reichard and Dor Revivo.

‘It’s not just the narrative’

Anyone familiar with Menemsha Films, a U.S.-based film distribution and international sales company founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, knows how prolific the industry has become. From arthouse films to comedies, romance, historical and war features to documentaries and dramas, content practically spills out these days.

Ideas come across his desk on a regular basis; there is no lack of that. “The Jewish people,” he said, “are known for creativity and storytelling.”

He thinks an endless amount of material awaits cinema in the coverage of Oct. 7.

“Some read news articles, some talk to people about it, and some watch film. We try to do our small part to help people learn, to help bring the diversity of the Jewish experience to light,” he said. “Filmmaking is always difficult, and when it’s that traumatic, it’s even more difficult. It’s not just the narrative; it’s going in with the equipment and the crew. But any Jewish story is important to tell.”

A scene from the 2024 docudrama “Of Dogs and Men.” Credit: Courtesy of ChaiFlicks/Menemsha Films.

The 34-year-old Israeli father of two was in New York that day. His older son was born 11 days later, on Oct. 18.

Modi said the American Jewish community gets a lot of credit for its support of Israel, and certainly when it comes to film festivals and the arts—their emotional connection. “It’s strong, vibrant and active,” he told JNS.

As for ChaiFlicks (“the Jewish Netflix”), it’s been around since 2020. Modi said that during the month of December, it holds what it calls an online Chanukah film festival, where viewers can “buy a ticket” and watch what they want.

When asked about his favorite film, he paused for a minute, a tough question for a cineaste.

Ending on a positive note, during an especially difficult week, he replied, almost with relief through the phone, the 2023 comedy-drama “Seven Blessings.” He said he recently watched it with extended family members—and they loved it.

Leave it to an Israeli to look for the light at the end of the tunnel.