JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Christian Zionist group prompts investigation into K-12 school curriculum

Proclaiming Justice to the Nations is presenting its findings on antisemitism to the House Education and Workforce Committee.

Stack of books. Credit: jakkaje879/Shutterstock
Stack of books. Credit: jakkaje879/Shutterstock
Edit
(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

Laurie Cardoza Moore, president of the evangelical Christian Zionist group Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN), called on the House Education and Workforce Committee to push for all state governors to initiate “an emergency review of all K-12 curriculum, including textbooks, instructional materials and library books.”

Moore said in a statement on Tuesday that the nation’s schools need to “ensure that we are not inciting the multiple antisemitic attacks on K-12 and higher-ed campuses across the U.S.”

PJTN has made the threat of antisemitic propaganda in school settings one of its top issues since 2012 when it began challenging a Pearson Publishers geography textbook the group says “legitimized Palestinians blowing themselves up in a Jerusalem restaurant because they were waging a war against Israeli government policies and army actions.”

Moore named the four largest shareholders of the publisher now based in the United Kingdom, pointing the finger at the “Islamist governments of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Libya” for supporting the anti-Israel school curriculum.”

At the invitation of Rep. ​​Mary Miller (R-Ill.), the House Education and Workforce Committee has scheduled Moore to present PJTN’s findings during a hearing on Wednesday.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates