Christian Zionist group prompts investigation into K-12 school curriculum

(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

Laurie Cardoza Moore, president of the evangelical Christian Zionist group Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN), called on the House Education and Workforce Committee to push for all state governors to initiate “an emergency review of all K-12 curriculum, including textbooks, instructional materials and library books.”

Moore said in a statement on Tuesday that the nation’s schools need to “ensure that we are not inciting the multiple antisemitic attacks on K-12 and higher-ed campuses across the U.S.”

PJTN has made the threat of antisemitic propaganda in school settings one of its top issues since 2012 when it began challenging a Pearson Publishers geography textbook the group says “legitimized Palestinians blowing themselves up in a Jerusalem restaurant because they were waging a war against Israeli government policies and army actions.”

Moore named the four largest shareholders of the publisher now based in the United Kingdom, pointing the finger at the “Islamist governments of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Libya” for supporting the anti-Israel school curriculum.”

At the invitation of Rep. ​​Mary Miller (R-Ill.), the House Education and Workforce Committee has scheduled Moore to present PJTN’s findings during a hearing on Wednesday.