More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Can pro-BDS anti-Semites redefine anti-Semitism?

Four lies spread by groups that support anti-Semitic incitement and BDS efforts to eradicate Israel need to be debunked.

Jul. 19, 2018
Jonathan S. Tobin

Can pro-BDS anti-Semites redefine anti-Semitism?

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A Jewish Voice for Peace demonstration in Seattle, on Oct. 27, 2007. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.
A Jewish Voice for Peace demonstration in Seattle, on Oct. 27, 2007. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

At first glance, it sounds reasonable. There is nothing wrong with seeking to differentiate criticism of Israel from anti-Semitism. After all, Israelis criticize Israel’s democratically elected government every day. Like any other nation, its leaders are fallible and its policies can be opposed, even if you cherish the Jewish state.

But the attempt by Jewish Voice for Peace and 35 other far-left groups to essentially redefine anti-Semitism in order to sanitize the BDS movement falls flat. What they are doing is the moral equivalent of giving criminals the power to rewrite the law so as to render their convictions null and void. The declaration signed by these organizations organized by JVP is rooted in four lies. These lies involve the nature of BDS and anti-Zionism, the claim that Israel as an apartheid state, and that anti-BDS laws repress free speech.

A Jewish Voice for Peace demonstration in Seattle, on Oct. 27, 2007. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.
A demonstration in Seattle by the anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.

The statement claims that Jews are under siege from a rising tide of anti-Semitism around the world but notes only the activities of white supremacists and racists on the far-right, while ignoring the actions of left-wing Jew-haters. It goes on then to claim that efforts by supporters of Israel to brand the BDS as anti-Semitic is not only unjust, but a diversion from what they think is the real fight against anti-Semitism.

It’s true that right-wing anti-Semitism still exists. But the notion that these forces are the only or even the principal threat to the Jews—or that the Trump administration and the Israeli government are aiding and abetting anti-Semitism, or are examples of authoritarian regimes—is false.

The most potent and prevalent form of anti-Semitism today is the one that JVP supports: the BDS movement, and the way that anti-Zionism is used as a thin veil for hate and violence against Jews.

While there is nothing wrong with criticizing Israel, BDS isn’t a critique of Israeli policy. The point of BDS is to eradicate the Jewish state, no matter where its borders are drawn. JVP’s hostility to a Jewish state is made clear by its support for the Palestinian “right of return,” which is not only incompatible with Israel’s current existence but also with any concept of peace.

That’s important because it explains JVP’s second lie: the notion that anti-Zionism isn’t a form of anti-Semitism.

The assertion that one can like Jews while opposing Israel’s existence is mere sophistry. There are many countries that are avowedly an expression of some ethnic or religious identity. Israel is the planet’s only Jewish state. If you claim that the Jews are the only people on earth not entitled to live in their own homeland in sovereignty and security, then you are practicing a form of discrimination against them. And the term of art for that form of bias is anti-Semitism.

Nor is this purely an intellectual argument since we know that wherever the BDS movement raises its head, acts of anti-Semitic intimidation and bias soon follow. JVP has itself promoted a blood libel against pro-Israel Jews being somehow responsible for police shootings of African-Americans.

It’s also important to understand that the most likely source of anti-Semitic violence these days stems from immigrants to Europe from the Middle East and North Africa, who have brought Jew-hatred with them. It isn’t white nationalists who have made it dangerous to walk the streets of major Western European cities while wearing some token of Jewish identity. That threat stems primarily from Islamists, who use anti-Zionist incitement to justify their vicious activity.

JVP and other anti-Israel groups also try to justify their hate by seeking to delegitimize Israel. That’s the essence of their third big lie: the slander of Israel being an apartheid state.

Israel is not perfect, and in the course of 70 years of unceasing siege and war, it has made its share of mistakes. But it remains a democracy where its Arab citizens—even those who openly identify with its enemies—have full rights, including voting and representation in the Knesset, and the right to office that Arabs are denied elsewhere in the region’s uniformly authoritarian majority Muslim states.

Nor can the anomalous situation in the West Bank justify the apartheid slur since Israel’s continued presence there is the result of the Palestinians’ continued refusal to accept peace and a two-state solution. As long as the Palestinian goal remains Israel’s elimination, the situation in territories will remain on hold. That is their choice, not Israel’s.

The last big lie in the JVP statement concerns efforts to pass legislation banning BDS boycotts. Supporters of BDS say these laws abridge their right to free speech, but that’s simply not true. Anti-BDS legislation doesn’t prevent anyone from bashing Israel or even for calling for its destruction. What these laws do is to reinforce the legal prohibition against discriminatory commercial conduct against Jews. Just as U.S. law prohibited the old Arab boycott against Israel in the 1970s and 1980s, so, too, does it rightly treat BDS boycotts as a form of illegal discrimination.

Those who perform the role of cheerleaders for a movement that aims at denying Jewish rights and destroying Israel cannot hide behind a false humanitarian banner or even sympathy for the plight of the Palestinians. Nor is the fact that some of those who advocate for this cause are themselves Jewish mitigate their culpability. In theory as well as in practice, anti-Zionism and its expression in the form of the BDS movement is indistinguishable from anti-Semitism, and aids and abets acts of violence against Jews.

Jewish Voice for Peace isn’t the only group associated with anti-Semitism that is seeking to redefine it so as to get themselves off the hook. The same thing is happening in Britain, where a Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn not only flirts with hatred of Israel and anti-Semitism, but also has had the chutzpah to try and promote a definition of the term that will make them look less appalling.

But it won’t work. Anti-Semites don’t have the right to alter the definition of the term just to make their actions seem less repulsive. BDS supporters need to own their Jew-hatred and stop pretending that their vile efforts are anything but an anti-Semitic campaign that all decent people should reject.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS — Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

BDS Movement
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard