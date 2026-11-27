More than 250 lone soldiers and female National Service volunteers (“bnot sherut”) gathered at the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem on Thursday evening for a Thanksgiving celebration that brought familiar holiday traditions—and a sense of family—to young people serving far from home.

The annual dinner, hosted by the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldiers Program in partnership with the Michael Levin Base, transformed the campus into a festive gathering place for young men and women who have come to Israel from around the world to serve in the Israel Defense Forces or National Service.

Dubbed “Friendsgiving,” the evening featured a traditional Thanksgiving meal, complete with turkey, familiar side dishes, and pumpkin and pecan pies. Giant turkey balloons, colorful holiday napkins and other Thanksgiving decorations added to the atmosphere. The Solomon Brothers provided live musical entertainment, with participants singing along and enjoying an evening with friends.

For many of those attending, Thanksgiving is traditionally a holiday spent with family. Being thousands of miles away from parents, siblings and familiar surroundings can make the occasion particularly difficult.

“We wanted them to have a place to come to in Jerusalem, with people who understand what it’s like to serve far from home,” Sammy Tisser, coordinator of special projects at the Michael Levin Base, told JNS. “It was also our chance to say thank you to the young men and women who give so much of themselves to Israel.”

Shraga Weissmann, director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldiers Program, said the gathering provides an opportunity for young people from different countries to build connections and develop a community of their own.

“This event brings lone soldiers and ‘b’not sherut’ from all over the world to connect and create a community of their own,” he said.

Weissmann, himself a former lone soldier, added that he felt fortunate to help provide that experience during a holiday centered on giving thanks.

“Establishing and maintaining community is an essential component of long-term success for lone soldiers and National Service volunteers,” Weissmann said.

The annual dinner offers familiar surroundings and a holiday atmosphere while allowing participants to expand their social networks. That support, he noted, continues throughout their military or National Service and as they transition into civilian life.

Dafna Emmer, director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh Bnot Sherut program, emphasized the importance of bringing the volunteers together, even when they live far from Jerusalem. The event enables National Service volunteers from outside the capital to enjoy an evening of music, singing and shared traditions.

Assistance throughout the year

Alon Even, executive director of FIDF operations in Israel, spoke about the commitment of young people who leave their homes and families in the United States and other countries to join the IDF.

“So many from the U.S. and so many from other countries leave their homes and families and join the IDF,” he said, noting that some even sacrifice their lives in service. “We cannot say thank you enough. So we decided to be supportive 24/7 to support lone soldiers.”

That support extends beyond holiday celebrations. FIDF provides assistance throughout the year, including housing solutions, financial help, opportunities for soldiers to reunite with their families, and welfare and recreational activities.

For Donna Jollay, director of Israel365 Christian Relations, attending the dinner was an opportunity to express her appreciation for the young people serving in Israel.

“I am here because I love Israel,” she said. “Israel could not exist without the young people on the front lines—for the entire free world. To be here to support them and to get a Thanksgiving dinner on top of it and enjoy Thanksgiving with them, I feel like I am dreaming.”

Among those attending was a U.S.-born IDF lone soldier from Potomac, Md., identified as BC, who has been in Israel for two years and serves in an IDF tank unit in a logistics role involving weapons distribution.

He told JNS that it was his first visit to the Nefesh B’Nefesh campus and that he was looking forward to making aliyah next year. He has also been involved in various events organized by the Michael Levin Base.

Volunteers took turns serving food, including large roasted turkeys, while drinks were plentiful. With Chanukah approaching, another tradition has become Herby’s Donuts, served alongside the traditional Thanksgiving pies for dessert.

The celebration was part of a broader effort by Nefesh B’Nefesh to bring holiday traditions to olim (immigrants) living in Israel.

In addition to the Jerusalem dinner for lone soldiers and National Service volunteers, the organization arranged a Thanksgiving dinner in Haifa for some 100 olim, in partnership with the Haifa Municipality, and a Thanksgiving-themed Shabbat dinner in Jerusalem for more than 100 olim, in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality.

For the young people gathered at the Aliyah Campus, Thursday evening was about something especially meaningful: sharing a holiday with others who understand what it means to be far from home—and finding family in the community they have built in Israel.

“We are truly honored to partner with Nefesh B’Nefesh and FIDF for this Thanksgiving celebration,” said Michael Levin Base co-director Lizzie Noach.

“Events like this are a wonderful reflection of the community we have built around our lone soldiers and lone b’not sherut—a place where they feel welcomed, supported, connected, and, most importantly, at home. It is a privilege to bring everyone together and ensure that no one serving Israel without immediate family support ever feels alone.”