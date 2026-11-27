A persistent question posed right now is: What will it take to mobilize the pro-Israel Jewish community to act civically, politically and across social media to try and win back the battle for hearts and minds?

The challenges faced today demand a long-term strategy that begins by equipping the next generation with the tools they need to lead. True change requires a multi-generational commitment to teaching, training and empowerment.

Many community leaders fear that the Jewish public has reached a state of such profound paralysis that only an extreme, undeniable crisis—“blood on the streets”—could serve as a necessary catalyst for change. Across congregations, observers see a community frozen by complacency, largely fueled by the belief that the current surge in antisemitism would naturally subside.

From this perspective, neither Gen X nor Millennials were prepared to face today’s harsh realities. Seemingly at a loss over this generational disconnect, many spiritual leaders are left wondering whether their only remaining option is to retreat from public advocacy and focus entirely on spiritual leadership.

This assessment is widespread. Privately, numerous communal leaders grapple with these same questions. When one looks at Gen X and Millennials, it is evident that communal institutions—synagogues, schools, camps, youth movements—didn’t foresee the severity of the current crisis and thus failed to fully prepare these generations for the reality they face. One can debate where the fault lies or simply acknowledge the situation as it stands and move forward.

No one institution will solve these challenges; individuals must take on this responsibility themselves.

Today’s challenges require a patient strategy, one that begins by intentionally teaching and training the next generation to be ready. A “Learn, Lead, Do” philosophy must be institutionalized across all educational platforms, embedding the vital realization that the work of the future is not just “up to you” but fundamentally, “up to me.”

It means recognizing that no one institution will solve these challenges on the people’s behalf; individuals must take that yoke of responsibility upon themselves.

It is now up to the leaders, educators and curriculum planners who shape these institutions to prioritize this training, weaving a commitment to civic responsibility into the very fabric of the educational programs. These educational programs must be transformed to emphasize that true civic responsibility is not a passive sentiment, but an active, daily commitment.

This includes registering yourself and your network to vote; canvassing in critical elections; showing up to rallies; and shaping the narrative through op-eds and social-media activism. It means having the moral courage to speak up at work and school boards, showing up when the community faces injustice and sharing stories even when it feels uncomfortable.

Marcus Aurelius, a Roman Emperor widely regarded as one of the most significant figures in the philosophy of Stoicism, is quoted as saying: “The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.”

This suggests that the crisis the community faces is not an obstacle, but the very path forward. Time never stops; therefore, new beginnings always have the potential to emerge if one possesses the optimism to seize them.

There is an opportunity to approach this challenge as a tabula rasa, a blank slate, building a new generation of activists and leaders for civic engagement without the baggage of past hesitations.

The path forward lies with the youth. If they are taught well, they will do something remarkable: They will lead the way, naturally pulling their families along and inspiring the current generation to finally step up and embrace the responsibilities they have long neglected.