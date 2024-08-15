JNS Press+
IDF kills 20 terrorists in Rafah as Gaza-wide ops continue

In Khan Yunis, an Islamic Jihad operative who fired projectiles at troops and Israeli territory was eliminated.

Israeli soldiers during operational activity in the Gaza Strip, August 2024. Credit: IDF.
(August 15, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces killed 20 terrorists and dismantled a structure concealing a tunnel entrance during operational activities in the former Hamas stronghold of Rafah in southernmost Gaza, the IDF said on Thursday.

In nearby Khan Yunis, several terrorists operating inside Hamas weapons storage facilities were killed. In an additional strike, the Israeli Air Force killed a tactical-level Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was responsible for firing projectiles at IDF troops and Israeli territory.

The IAF on Tuesday struck terrorist targets adjacent to, but not in, a humanitarian route in Khan Yunis from where Hamas fired two rockets at Tel Aviv earlier in the day, the IDF said.

And in the central Gaza Strip, a terrorist cell was eliminated and a weapons storage facility was dismantled.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF attacked more than 30 Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, including structures rigged with explosives, underground infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities.

