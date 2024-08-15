IDF kills 20 terrorists in Rafah as Gaza-wide ops continue

(August 15, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces killed 20 terrorists and dismantled a structure concealing a tunnel entrance during operational activities in the former Hamas stronghold of Rafah in southernmost Gaza, the IDF said on Thursday.

In nearby Khan Yunis, several terrorists operating inside Hamas weapons storage facilities were killed. In an additional strike, the Israeli Air Force killed a tactical-level Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was responsible for firing projectiles at IDF troops and Israeli territory.

ברפיח, צוותי הקרב של חטיבות גבעתי והנח"ל, בפיקוד אוגדה 162 בשיתוף עם חיל האוויר, חיסלו כ-20 מחבלים שהיוו איום על כוחותינו בתקיפות של כלי טיס במרחב והשמידו מבנה במרחב בו מוקם פיר מנהרה>> pic.twitter.com/VL9PKdv81C — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 15, 2024

The IAF on Tuesday struck terrorist targets adjacent to, but not in, a humanitarian route in Khan Yunis from where Hamas fired two rockets at Tel Aviv earlier in the day, the IDF said.

And in the central Gaza Strip, a terrorist cell was eliminated and a weapons storage facility was dismantled.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF attacked more than 30 Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, including structures rigged with explosives, underground infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities.