JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

IDF kills three Palestinian terrorists in Jenin op

Ten suspects were arrested in raids across Judea and Samaria.

Israeli forces operating in Judea and Samaria, March 26, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israeli forces operating in Judea and Samaria, March 26, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(March 27, 2024 / JNS)

Three Palestinian terrorists were killed during an overnight raid of Jenin in northern Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday.

One of the terrorists was killed after he threw explosive devices at troops, who returned fire. The other two armed terrorists died in an IDF drone strike in the city.

Also, combat engineering forces destroyed a vehicle containing several ready-to-use explosive devices. Two suspects in the car were detained before it was blown up.

Another wanted suspect was captured in Jenin and weapons were confiscated, the IDF added. A total of 10 suspects were arrested across Judea and Samaria.

Engineers also located roadside bombs in Jenin.

There were no casualties to Israeli forces during the operation.

Since the start of the war, 3,600 wanted men have been detained across Judea and Samaria, including 1,600 Hamas members.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates