IDF kills three Palestinian terrorists in Jenin op

(March 27, 2024 / JNS)

Three Palestinian terrorists were killed during an overnight raid of Jenin in northern Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday.

One of the terrorists was killed after he threw explosive devices at troops, who returned fire. The other two armed terrorists died in an IDF drone strike in the city.

Also, combat engineering forces destroyed a vehicle containing several ready-to-use explosive devices. Two suspects in the car were detained before it was blown up.

Another wanted suspect was captured in Jenin and weapons were confiscated, the IDF added. A total of 10 suspects were arrested across Judea and Samaria.

Engineers also located roadside bombs in Jenin.

There were no casualties to Israeli forces during the operation.

Since the start of the war, 3,600 wanted men have been detained across Judea and Samaria, including 1,600 Hamas members.