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News   Israel News

Hamas: ‘Scatter the enemies’ body parts, ‘make the skulls fly’

While Hamas was launching missiles at Israel’s civilian population, its Al-Aqsa TV was broadcasting calls to murder Israelis.

Mar. 27, 2019
[Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas), March 25, 2019] (PMW)
[Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas), March 25, 2019] (PMW)

While Hamas was launching missiles at Israel’s civilian population yesterday, its Al-Aqsa TV was broadcasting calls to murder Israelis. The following song calling to put on suicide belts and “scatter the enemies’ body parts, make the skulls fly in the sky.”

The music video includes many images of violence and actual terror attacks. Among the visuals, are three stabbings, two car-rammings, explosions and footage of the oldest Hamas female suicide-bomber, 57-year-old Fatima Omar Mahmoud Al-Najjar, who in 2006 blew herself up near Israeli soldiers, injuring two. Other images show people holding big knives and guns, coinciding with the lyrics “stab, bomb, and make eyes weep.”

The song begins with two short interviews with released female prisoners, one of whom attempted to carry out a suicide attack. She explains that her goal was to “kill as many Jews as possible.”

Released female prisoner, Wafa Al-Bis, attempted to commit suicide attack: “My principle was to try and kill as many Jews as possible.”

Second released female prisoner: “I can’t live beside Israel. There are people who can live in peace beside Israel. I can’t live in peace because it occupied my land.”

Lyrics: “Where are you, O brave one? Where are you, O knight? Stab, bomb, and make eyes weep. Where are you O brave one; Where are you, O, rebel; Wrap the explosive belt around [your waist] Where are you O brave one; Where are you, O, rebel; Wrap the explosive belt around [your waist] For Al-Aqsa and the blood of the women of freedom, Blow up the Zionists, Don’t fear. Scatter the enemies’ body parts, make the skulls fly in the sky” [Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas), March 25, 2019]

Another song broadcast yesterday on Hamas TV also calls for “Death to Israel.”

Song: “Expel the thieving occupier from the enraged land of Jerusalem, Rid your house of that one, that Zionist in his humiliation, Write ‘death, death, death to Israel’ with flowing blood, And with the bleeding body cause death, death, death to Israel.” Text on screen in Hebrew: “Death to Israel” Hamas leader Nizar Rayan: “[Remember] Khaibar, Khaibar, O Jews. The soldiers of Muhammad have started to return.” Visuals: Funeral of Israeli terror victims Song: “Be red death. Have no mercy on the army of aggression that wears the clothes of the soldier and the settler.” [Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas), Nov. 12, 2018]

Palestinian Media Watch reported that Hamas broadcast this song in November 2018, a half-hour before Israel bombed the TV station in retaliation for Hamas rockets.

Hamas
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