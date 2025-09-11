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News   Israel News

IDF chief: Defeating Hamas, returning hostages ‘missions of our generation’

“We are going to bring down this regime, and nothing will stop us from accomplishing this mission,” said Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ahead of the invasion of Gaza City.

Sep. 11, 2025
JNS Staff

IDF chief: Defeating Hamas, returning hostages ‘missions of our generation’

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IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addresses commanders ahead of the next phase of Operation "Gideon's Chariot's II" against the Hamas terror regime in Gaza on Sept. 10, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addresses commanders ahead of the next phase of Operation “Gideon’s Chariot’s II” against the Hamas terror regime in Gaza on Sept. 10, 2025. Credit: IDF.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday ahead of the invasion of Gaza City that returning the hostages and dismantling the Hamas terror regime “are the missions of our generation.”

Speaking at a commanders’ discussion and briefing before the next phase of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II,” Zamir stated that “we are moving forward toward the next stages in the mission of dismantling the Hamas regime—this is our objective. We are going to bring down this regime, and nothing will stop us from accomplishing this mission.”

He continued: “Before us stand two goals: the release of the hostages—this is a moral mission, of utmost importance, critical and essential—and alongside it, the mission of dismantling Hamas. These are the missions of our generation.”

The IDF head also took a broader view of “the shifting balance of power in the Middle East,” affirming the long arm of Israeli military power reaching its enemies far beyond Israel’s borders, indirectly referencing the targeted strike on Hamas terror leaders in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

“As I have said before, we will strike them and pursue them everywhere—in Judea and Samaria and in other places, as we did over the past 24 hours. We are closely examining the shifting balance of power in the Middle East. At the forefront of my mind, and that of the General Staff, are the objectives of the entire multi-front war. We have already been at war for nearly two years, and we are now in its decisive stages. We are shaping a reality that will endure for generations, that is how we must view it,” said Zamir.

Over 360 targets attacked in Gaza City

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to strike Hamas targets in the Gaza City area ahead of the ground invasion, with the IDF stating on Wednesday that more than 360 targets were attacked by dozens of aircraft in three waves.

On Sept. 5, the IDF began hitting high-rise buildings in Gaza City that had been converted by the Hamas terror group into military infrastructure, including cameras, observation posts, sniper and anti-tank firing positions and command and control complexes. These multi-story buildings posed a direct threat to Israeli forces, according to the military.

During the first wave of attacks, the IDF targeted terrorist infrastructure, including central observation and sniping positions used by Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah Battalion, as well as the terror group’s internal interrogation facility, operation shafts set up under buildings, and weapons depots.

In the second and third waves, the IDF attacked many terror sites, including an underground Hamas gathering point, a lathe for the production of RPG missiles and mortars and a site for the production and storage of weapons.

“In the coming days, the IDF will increase the pace of attacks in a targeted manner, based on accurate intelligence, with the aim of damaging Hamas’s terror infrastructure, disrupting its operational readiness, and reducing the threat to our forces as part of preparations for the next phases of the operation,” the statement concluded.

200,000 evacuated from Gaza City to south

Around 200,000 civilians have evacuated Gaza City to humanitarian areas in the southern Strip so far ahead of the major operation in the last Hamas stronghold, the IDF said on Thursday.

This comes as the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit said on Wednesday that in recent days, “Hamas has been conducting a false campaign aimed at preventing Gaza residents from moving from the northern part of the Strip to the south for their safety.”

The X post corrected false claims put forward by the terror group, stating that there is a “significant number of available areas” in the humanitarian zone for the placement of tents and that local teams are on the ground to prepare additional areas for new arrivals.

Also, the humanitarian area has ample food, water and medical services, and humanitarian assistance in the south continues to expand and will remain sufficient, according to COGAT.

“Hamas seeks to use civilians as human shields for its murderous objectives. Hamas endangers the population,” COGAT stated.

36th Division troops complete mission in Khan Yunis

The IDF said on Thursday that soldiers from the 36th Division had completed operational activities in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza over the past several months and were moving on to their next missions.

Troops worked to strengthen operational control in the area and to establish the “Magen Oz” corridor crossing Khan Yunis from east to west.

Furthermore, hundreds of terrorists were eliminated, including terrorists who infiltrated Israel and participated in the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre.

In addition, dozens of kilometers of tunnel routes were dismantled, including routes with Hamas living quarters; and hundreds of “military” infrastructure sites were destroyed, including weapons stockpiles.

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