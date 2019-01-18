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News   Israel News

IDF starts to demolish home of terrorist who killed Fuld

Youssef Ali Jabarin stabbed and murdered Israeli American Ari Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four, near the Gush Etzion junction south of Jerusalem in September 2018.

Jan. 18, 2019
Ari Fuld at his home in Efrat. Credit: Courtesy of Yishai Fleisher.
Ari Fuld at his home in Efrat. Credit: Courtesy of Yishai Fleisher.

Israeli Security Forces have begun the process of demolishing the home of terrorist Youssef Ali Jabarin in the town of Yatta near Hebron, the Palestinian news agency Maan reported on Friday.

Jabarin stabbed and murdered Israeli-American Ari Fuld near the Gush Etzion junction, south of Jerusalem, in September 2018. Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four, fought with the terrorist before collapsing. Another civilian shot and wounded Jabarin, who is currently in Israeli custody.

Clashes erupted between locals and Israel Defense Forces’ soldiers on Friday morning at the site of the demolition.

In December, GOC Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan authorized the demolition order for Jabarin’s apartment, which is situated on the top floor of a three-story building.

An appeal against the demolition was filed by the terrorist’s family but was rejected. The family was notified before the demolition began on Friday.

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