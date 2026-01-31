IDF slays Hezbollah operative in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday killed a Hezbollah terrorist who was engaged in efforts to rebuild the terror group’s military infrastructure in the Markaba area in southeastern Lebanon.

“The terrorist’s actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

צה"ל חיסל מחבל מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שפעל לשיקום תשתיות צבאיות בדרום לבנון



צה"ל תקף מוקדם יותר היום (ש'), וחיסל מחבל שעסק בניסיון שיקום תשתיות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב מרכבא שבדרום לבנון.



פעולותיו של המחבל היוו הפרה של ההבנות בין ישראל ללבנון.



צה"ל ימשיך לפעול על… pic.twitter.com/o5jPvHU0Jr — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 31, 2026

On Friday, the IDF struck engineering vehicles and other assets used by Hezbollah to reestablish terrorist infrastructure in the Mazraat al-Daoudiya area of Southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s use of the equipment constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, the military said.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and to prevent Hezbollah’s reestablishment,” it added.

צה"ל תקף תשתיות וכלים הנדסיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה ששימשו לשיקום תשתיות בלבנון



מוקדם יותר היום (ו'), צה"ל תקף תשתיות וכלים הנדסיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה ששימשו את מחבלי הארגון לניסיונות שיקום של תשתיות הארגון במרחב מזרעת א-דאודיה שבדרום לבנון.



הימצאותם של התשתיות, הכלים… pic.twitter.com/MZi0RhYSpU — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 30, 2026

Earlier on Friday, the IDF targeted and killed a terrorist involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah military infrastructure in the Seddiqin area of Southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terrorist assault on southern Israel, opening a second front along the country’s northern border that lasted until a truce took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Under the ceasefire terms, Hezbollah was required to disarm, beginning in areas adjacent to the Israeli border, with the Lebanese Armed Forces tasked with establishing a monopoly over weapons in the country.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in a Jan. 8 statement said that while Beirut’s efforts were “an encouraging beginning,” they were “far from sufficient” given Hezbollah’s ongoing Iran-aided rearmament efforts.

“The ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Lebanon states clearly that Hezbollah must be fully disarmed. This is imperative for Israel’s security and Lebanon’s future,” said Jerusalem.