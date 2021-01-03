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Israel delivers second Iron Dome battery to US Army

“I am certain that the system will help the U.S. military in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats,” says Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Jan. 3, 2021
A view of the Iron Dome air-defense system. Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
A view of the Iron Dome air-defense system. Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Israel has delivered a second Iron Dome system to the U.S. military, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The first was delivered at the end of September.

This “once again proves the close ties between Israel’s Defense Ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats and the excellent technological capabilities of Israeli industry,” said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“I am certain that the system will help the U.S. military in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats, as well as from developing threats in the areas where U.S. troops are deployed on various missions,” he added.

In August 2019, the Israeli Defense Ministry and the U.S. Defense Department signed an agreement for Israel to supply American military forces with two Iron Dome systems. The first was delivered in September and is being installed in America. Both systems were delivered on time.

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems develops and manufactures the Iron Dome system in conjunction with Israel Aerospace Industries ELTA Systems, which developed and manufactures the system’s MMR radar, and mPrest, which supplies Iron Dome’s control and monitoring systems.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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