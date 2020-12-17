Israel Police to provide security for COVID-19 vaccine shipments

The Israel Police on Wednesday said that its forces will provide an escort for Teva and Health Ministry transports of COVID-19 vaccine to Israel’s various HMOs.

Chief Superintendent Amir Jibli, head of the Operational Directorate in the Highway Police, stressed that police intelligence does not indicate any specific threat to vaccine shipments, but added that they are “secured in various ways.”

He noted that “more than one [police] cruiser will be escorting each shipment. We are gearing up for the distribution with increased forces. This is a national-level event.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.