More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu files police complaint after receiving death threat

“We want to see the blood of Sara and Yair Netanyahu on the streets of Caesarea ... we will soon reach you,” the letter states.

Jan. 10, 2022
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu and his wife Sara speak with the media, in Ofra, Judea and Samaria, on Aug. 13, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu and his wife Sara speak with the media, in Ofra, Judea and Samaria, on Aug. 13, 2019. Photo by Flash90.

Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu has filed a police complaint after receiving a death threat against himself and members of his family.

The authors of the letter describe themselves as three “Israeli citizens in the US – friends of [Yitzhak Rabin assassin] Yigal Amir and [suspected accomplice] Ohad Skornik.”

“We want to see the blood of Sara and Yair Netanyahu on the streets of Caesarea,” the letter states.

“Death to Sara, death to Yair, soon. We’re on our way,” it continues. “We three... will soon reach you, just to kill Sara and Yair Netanyahu.”

After they kill Netanyahu’s wife and son, the authors state that they intend to kill him, as well: “After that, it will be Bibi the criminal’s turn. The State of Israel must be clean of all members of the Netanyahu family. Only Avner can remain alive. Be careful.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Benjamin Netanyahu Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin