Netanyahu said to torpedo Turkish bid to mediate with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nixed a Turkish initiative to mediate between Israel and Hamas “on the Gaza situation,” according to a report in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Citing a senior Hamas source, the Qatari-owned, London-based pan-Arab news outlet went on to claim that Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar conducted an undisclosed visit to Turkey on Saturday, where he met with Turkey’s intelligence director to discuss the status of hostages in Gaza. According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Bar’s presence at the meeting was primarily to evaluate the Turkish proposal.

A senior Israeli diplomatic official told Israel Hayom that Netanyahu had authorized Ronen’s Turkey visit to explore potential hostage release arrangements and discuss bilateral relations.

According to the high-ranking Hamas source quoted by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Turkish authorities extended an invitation to the Israeli government to resume negotiations that could potentially lead to the conclusion of the Gaza war and the return of the 101 Israelis who have been held hostage in Gaza for over a year.

The source indicated that Ankara has positioned itself to facilitate direct communications with Hamas leadership.

Referring to recent reports that Hamas was moving its overseas headquarters from Qatar to Turkey, the U.S. administration has warned Ankara that “business as usual” with Hamas cannot continue.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog canceled a scheduled visit to the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, after Erdogan refused to allow the Wing of Zion state plane to traverse Turkish airspace, according to reports in Azeri and Israeli media on Sunday.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.