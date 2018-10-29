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PA condemns Israeli plan to build 20,000 new homes in Ma’ale Adumim

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Decision to build additional housing units beyond Green Line completely prevents realization of two-state solution, frustrates efforts to advance peace process by cutting off Jerusalem from Palestinian territories.

Oct. 29, 2018
The city of Ma’ale Adumim, located four miles from Jerusalem’s municipal boundary, Jan. 1, 2017. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90.
The city of Ma’ale Adumim, located four miles from Jerusalem’s municipal boundary, Jan. 1, 2017. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has condemned Israeli plans to build thousands of new housing units in the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, near Jerusalem.

In a statement following a meeting of the PLO Executive Committee in Ramallah on Sunday, the Palestinians said that “the decision to build additional housing units beyond the Green Line completely prevents the realization of a two-state solution and frustrates efforts to move a genuine peace process forward.”

The statement contended that “the expansion of the settlement in and around east[ern] Jerusalem through the construction of settlement blocs that cut off the connection between Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories” is meant to complete the “Judaization of Jerusalem within the framework of the plan for a greater Jerusalem.”

The comprehensive agreement, signed by the Construction and Housing Ministry and the Ma’ale Adumin Municipality, paves the way for construction to begin on 470 units that have already been given government approval and adds an additional 20,000 units to be built in the future pending cabinet approval.

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