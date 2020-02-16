More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

US-Israeli sovereignty committee ready to work as Trump appoints members

It is tasked with mapping the areas to which Israel will extend its sovereignty under the newly revealed Mideast peace plan.

Feb. 16, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on the first night of Hanukkah, on Dec. 22, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on the first night of Hanukkah, on Dec. 22, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.

The joint U.S.-Israel committee tasked with mapping the areas to which Israel will extend its sovereignty under the Trump Mideast peace plan is ready to start working.

A senior official in the U.S. administration confirmed to Israel Hayom that U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed to the committee U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Friedman’s senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone, and Scott Leith, director of Israeli and Palestinian affairs at the National Security Council.

The appointments were announced a day after Israel announced its own appointments to the committee: Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer and Ronen Peretz, director of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The joint committee, which was announced by Trump during the rollout of his peace plan at the White House several weeks ago, was tasked with drawing a map of the specific areas that will come under Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, as well as in Judea and Samaria, under the plan.

U.S. and Israeli sources said immediately after the release of the plan’s details that the map it included was only conceptual and did not reflect the exact future borders. The map is also called a conceptual map in the plan itself.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin