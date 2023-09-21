JNS
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Israeli injured in ramming attack at Qalandiya crossing

The victim, a civilian security guard, was taken to the hospital.

Police examine the terrorist's car at the Qalandia crossing, south of Ramallah, Sept. 21, 2023. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS.
(September 21, 2023 / JNS)

An Israeli was lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack at the Qalandiya crossing between Jerusalem and Ramallah on Thursday.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated the victim, a civilian security guard in his 30s, for injuries to his lower body before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces arrested the terrorist. Police said he was a 38-year-old Arab from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab.

Investigators found a boxcutter covered with the suspect’s blood inside his vehicle, and after an initial probe concluded he was likely suicidal.

Late last month, an off-duty Israeli soldier was killed and six other persons, including civilians, were wounded when a Palestinian terrorist drove into them with a truck at the Maccabim crossing along Route 443, close to the central city of Modi’in.

A day earlier, an IDF soldier was lightly injured when a Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into a military post near Beit Hagai, close to Hebron in Judea.

In July, a pregnant woman lost her baby in a Palestinian ramming and stabbing attack on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv’s northeastern Ramat Hahayal neighborhood.

Thursday’s ramming came just hours after a Palestinian resident of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip was arrested in Tel Aviv in possession of two knives, in the second such incident in as many days.

The 60-year-old suspect was detained after security guards at the Central Bus Station in the city’s south identified the weapons hidden in his bag using scanners at the entrance to the facility.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian from Gaza was arrested at the Tel Aviv Savidor Central railway station while in possession of a 30-centimeter-long (11.8-inch) butcher’s knife.

