Trump’s warning about a possible US ground invasion in Tehran

The Quad: The unthinkable has happened and the Middle East may never be the same. In this episode, we break down the stunning reports that Iran’s supreme leader is dead, the regime’s military infrastructure is in shambles and the U.S. and Israel have launched a historic offensive that could finally topple the Islamic Republic. But is this truly the beginning of the end, or the start of something even bigger? The show dives into what the media isn’t telling you: whether the regime is cracking from within, why comparisons to Iraq are misleading, who could lead a post-regime Iran and what this moment means for the Iranian people, Israel and the world. If you want to understand the stakes, the strategy and what could come next, this is the episode you cannot afford to miss.