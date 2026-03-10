Trump’s warning about a possible US ground invasion in Tehran
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
The Quad: The unthinkable has happened and the Middle East may never be the same. In this episode, we break down the stunning reports that Iran’s supreme leader is dead, the regime’s military infrastructure is in shambles and the U.S. and Israel have launched a historic offensive that could finally topple the Islamic Republic. But is this truly the beginning of the end, or the start of something even bigger? The show dives into what the media isn’t telling you: whether the regime is cracking from within, why comparisons to Iraq are misleading, who could lead a post-regime Iran and what this moment means for the Iranian people, Israel and the world. If you want to understand the stakes, the strategy and what could come next, this is the episode you cannot afford to miss.
“The Quad” is a dynamic weekly panel show hosted by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy and former deputy mayor of Jerusalem. The series brings together a powerhouse lineup of bold, insightful women to tackle the most pressing stories from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world. With Fleur at the helm, “The Quad” features regular co-hosts, including Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader and other leading voices shaping conversation and change.
Through sharp analysis, diverse perspectives and unapologetic commentary, “The Quad” confronts the complex political, cultural and social challenges facing Israel and the Jewish people. Each episode cuts through noise and narrative spin to deliver insight and debate, and to empower female perspectives on issues that define our time. Bold, informed and refreshingly authentic, “The Quad” redefines how Israel and the Middle East are discussed, one conversation at a time.
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