Schools & Higher Education

Lawmakers investigating antisemitism at UC-San Francisco medical centers

U.S. House members wrote that the school “has an obligation to comply with federal law and to prevent and respond to discrimination and harassment.”

The University of California, San Francisco at sunset. Credit: Jallen8307 via Wikimedia Commons.
(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

Three legislative leaders have contacted Sam Hawgood—chancellor for the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)—insisting that the school take action in combating hatred of Jews on campus.

House Energy and Commerce Committee chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), Subcommittee on Health chair Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), and Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations chair Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) sent a letter on Wednesday warning that the college’s acceptance of Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements necessitated “an obligation to comply with federal law and to prevent and appropriately respond to discrimination and harassment.”

The representatives wrote that the “reports of antisemitic harassment and intimidation at UCSF, and its associated medical centers, coupled with the inadequate response by UCSF leadership, is concerning to the committee.”

The letter noted the tolerance of an anti-Israel encampment in front of the school’s medical center, as well as the fact that “hundreds of complaints of antisemitism and/or a hostile work environment have been made by employees and patients.”

The investigation originated from Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) call for all House members to seek ways to fight hate in higher education.

“Congress has an obligation to ensure compliance with Title VI. If Congress determines an institution of higher education is in violation, we may consider rescinding research and development funds previously appropriated,” the letter to Hawgood stated, noting part of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. “Similarly, if Congress determines a medical facility is in violation, we may consider rescinding the right to participate in federal healthcare programs.”

