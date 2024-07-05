JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Netanyahu, Biden discuss Hamas hostage-release proposal

The prime minister reiterated Israel's "commitment to end the war only after all of its goals have been achieved."

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Edit
(July 5, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening informed U.S. President Joe Biden of his decision to dispatch a delegation to continue negotiations to free 120 hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister “reiterated the principles that Israel is committed to, especially its commitment to end the war only after all of its goals have been achieved,” according to an Israeli readout of the call.

Netanyahu has defined his government’s war goals as returning all of the hostages, eliminating Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and ensuring that Gaza will never again constitute a threat.

On Wednesday, Hamas presented proposed changes to the hostages-for-ceasefire framework outlined by Biden in May.

Jerusalem had immediately accepted the original Biden proposal, which Netanyahu stressed does not call for a permanent end to the war sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of some 1,200 people.

Hamas rejected the Biden proposal, demanding a “permanent” end to the conflict and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

During their call Thursday, Biden “welcomed [Netanyahu’s] decision to authorize his negotiators to engage with U.S., Qatari and Egyptian mediators in an effort to close out the deal,” per a White House readout.

Biden also “reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security including in the face of threats from Iranian-backed terrorist groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah.”

Finally, Netanyahu congratulated Biden and the American people on their Independence Day.

“Without the U.S. there would be no freedom in the world,” the prime minister said, while Biden noted that “without Israel there would be no security for Jews in the world,” according to the Israeli statement.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates