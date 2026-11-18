102-year-old Holocaust survivor skydives to support IDF lone soldiers
Walter Bingham, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran, completed a skydive near Masada in southern Israel to raise money for lone soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces, the Consulate General of Israel in New York said on Monday. The fundraiser supported the Michael Levin Base, which assists soldiers who serve without immediate family in Israel.
Bingham escaped Nazi Germany through the Kindertransport rescue operation in 1939 and later joined the British Army to fight the Nazis. He considers himself a former lone soldier because of his wartime experience. The Jerusalem resident previously went skydiving at ages 94 and 100.
102-year-old Holocaust survivor Walter Bingham chose to go skydiving to raise money and support lone soldiers serving the IDF.— Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) November 17, 2026
Walter considers himself a former lone soldier, having escaped Nazi Germany and joined the British army to fight against the Nazis.
Across generations,… pic.twitter.com/ARvjE8yWXX