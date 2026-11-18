Walter Bingham, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran, completed a skydive near Masada in southern Israel to raise money for lone soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces, the Consulate General of Israel in New York said on Monday. The fundraiser supported the Michael Levin Base, which assists soldiers who serve without immediate family in Israel.

Bingham escaped Nazi Germany through the Kindertransport rescue operation in 1939 and later joined the British Army to fight the Nazis. He considers himself a former lone soldier because of his wartime experience. The Jerusalem resident previously went skydiving at ages 94 and 100.