Acid found in package at Ben-Gurion Airport

Authorities at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday discovered a package there containing acid, prompting an investigation into its origin.

Firefighters and the hazardous-materials unit were dispatched to the airport after smoke was seen rising from the suspicious package, prompting the immediate evacuation of workers in the area while crews monitored, identified and began removing the material, Kan News reported.

Security officials are investigating how it arrived at the airport, according to Channel 12 News.

The incident was fully under control and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

