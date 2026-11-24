Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday that there have been cases in which Israel carried out attacks in the Middle East despite American requests that it refrain from doing so, as he addressed reports that Jerusalem could attack Iran on its own, without the United States.

“There were cases where the prime minister came out of a Security Cabinet discussion and was asked not to carry out one action or another after there had been an attack toward Israel from Iran and from Lebanon. We said firmly, ‘Any harm to the sovereignty of the State of Israel will be answered,’ and we acted,” Cohen told Kan Reshet Bet radio.

Asked whether Israel had also acted against Trump’s wishes, Cohen said there had been requests not to act, to which Jerusalem replied, “That is not an option.”

He cited Israel’s current deterrence as proof of the approach. “We see Iran operating against most countries in the region over the past months and weeks while refraining from acting against Israel,” he said.