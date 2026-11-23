Democrats should go further than imposing sanctions on Judea and Samaria when they take control of Congress in January, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Monday.

At a press conference announcing a cap on Citi Bike member e-bike fares at $3.65 for rides of up to 45 minutes, beginning Jan. 19, a reporter told Mamdani that support from House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for restoring Biden-era sanctions targeting Israelis in Judea and Samaria seemed to represent a “return to the status quo” rather than “the sort of reimagination that you’ve ushered in and other politicians have.”

“What do you want to see Democrats in Congress do on the question of Israel-Palestine now with this really big majority?” the reporter asked.

“I would like to see a sense of moral clarity and a validation of the importance of international law,” Mamdani said. He called the proposal a “welcome step to bring forward sanctions on the settler enterprise that we are seeing ravage many Palestinians’ lives and their livelihoods.”

“I think that we have to go beyond that to also address the fact that our nation has been funding the Israeli genocide of Palestinians to the tune of billions of dollars under a number of different administrations,” he said. “Now is the time to try a different course.”

Jeffries, whom House Democrats nominated for speaker on Nov. 18, told The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday that he supports advancing the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act within the first 100 days of the new Congress.

The New York Democrat said he expected strong support for the legislation within his caucus. He described it as a step toward improving conditions on the ground and advancing “two states for two people.”

Jeffries declined to endorse two other proposals, the Block the Bombs and Stop the Settlements bills, which would impose further restrictions on U.S. support for Israel. Asked about calls to halt U.S. weapons exports to the Jewish state, he said Democrats would discuss their next steps as a caucus.

“The current construct is not sustainable, and it needs to change,” he said.

Israeli lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech of the Otzma Yehudit Party told JNS on Sunday that the proposed sanctions would infringe on Israel’s sovereignty and unfairly target Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

“One cannot equate Jewish families building their homes in the land of their ancestors with terrorists who dedicate their lives to murdering Jews,” she said.

Mamdani has long supported the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel and has criticized U.S. military assistance to the Jewish state.

In a statement marking the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, Mamdani accused Israel of committing war crimes and criticized what he called the federal government’s complicity in arms shipments.

On his first day in office in January, Mamdani also revoked a series of executive orders issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams, including one that restricted certain city officials from making procurement and pension investment decisions intended to discriminate against Israel, Israeli citizens or entities associated with the Jewish state.