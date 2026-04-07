Four members of Israeli family killed in Iranian missile strike identified

The four members of an Israeli family killed in an Iranian missile attack on the northern city of Haifa were identified late Monday.

The victims were identified as Vladimir Gershovitz, 73, and his wife, Lena Ostrovsky Gershovitz, 68, along with their only son, Dimitri (Dima) Gershovitz, 42, and his wife, Lucille-Jane, 29.

The four were killed when an Iranian missile struck the elderly couple’s apartment building on Sunday evening, causing the upper floors to collapse.

Their bodies were recovered from the wreckage after an overnight search operation that rescue officials described as the most difficult of the war, with the final body recovered 18 hours after the attack.

Israel’s air defenses failed to intercept the missile, whose warhead struck the building, which did not have a shelter.

Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel since the war began on Feb. 28. At least 23 people have been killed in Israel by missile and rocket fire from Iran and Lebanon.

This beautiful family was wiped out in a heinous missile attack by the Iranian regime last night in Haifa.



Lucille Jane Gershovitz, 29, was a kindergarten teacher originally from the Philippines.



Dimitri Gershovitz, 42, was a software engineer.



Lena Ostrovsky, 68, was a… pic.twitter.com/9KjRpn6GIC — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 6, 2026

Family tragedy

Vladimir Gershovitz, a retired tech expert, had been discharged from the hospital earlier in the day, just hours before the missile struck his home.

Dmitri, a software engineer, and his wife, Lucille-Jane, a kindergarten teacher originally from the Philippines, had driven to Haifa from their residence in Herzliya to bring him home.

Lena Ostrovsky was a voice coach and longtime teacher at the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Jerusalem, widely regarded as a leading figure in the theater community.

The family had taken shelter in the building’s stairwell when the siren sounded, rescue officials said, as it was difficult for the elderly couple to reach the nearest shelter in time.

“This beautiful family was wiped out in a heinous missile attack by the Iranian regime,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on X on Monday. “This murderous regime must be stopped.”