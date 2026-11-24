U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Tuesday that a Wall Street Journal op-ed by legal scholar Eugene Kontorovich exposed the “crass hypocrisy” and “insanity” of sanctioning people for building homes in Judea and Samaria.

Huckabee called it a “powerful essay” in an X post sharing the article, which was published on Monday.

Kontorovich, a professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and a senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom, argued that such sanctions amount to an endorsement of Palestinian leaders’ vision of “an apartheid-like state without Jews.”

He pointed to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas’s statement that in such a proposed state “we would not see the presence of a single Israeli ... on our lands,” and noted that Palestinian law bans Jewish land ownership.

“Those who embrace coexistence of Arabs and Jews in Israel should demand nothing less from the Palestinians,” Kontorovich wrote.

The piece came days after House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed support for advancing the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act, which would authorize sanctions and visa bans against those who commit acts of violence that undermine “peace, security or stability” in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, Jeffries said he supports advancing the bill within the new Congress’ first 100 days. “I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress,” he said, describing the measure as a step toward improving conditions on the ground and advancing “two states for two people.”