Israel has refused entry to Franciszek Sterczewski, a Polish member of parliament, who participated last year in an attempt to break Israel’s Gaza blockade. He was held overnight on Sunday at Ben Gurion International Airport before being put on a flight back to Poland.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewiór said that Sterczewski had not coordinated his trip with the ministry.

The ministry immediately reached out to the MP and the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the reason for the refusal was the MP’s previous participation in the Sumud Flotilla. The Israeli side says participants are subject to a 5-year entry ban,” Wewiór posted to X.

Sterczewski, who is a member of the ruling Civic Coalition led by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, posted to X that he had been held “unlawfully” at Ben Gurion airport for 14 hours. “This is an attempt at censorship and intimidation,” he said.

He was traveling with a parliamentary delegation to document “the situation of Palestinians in the West Bank,” he wrote.

In Oct. 2025, Sterczewski was detained while participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla. He described Israel as a “barbaric state” that was committing genocide.