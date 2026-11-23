Israel’s Foreign Ministry congratulated the people of Lebanon on Sunday, marking the country’s Independence Day with wishes for “true independence” from Iranian influence.

Lebanon marks Independence Day on Nov. 22, the date in 1943 when France released the country’s president and prime minister, whom it had jailed after parliament voted to remove the French Mandate from the constitution. This year was the 83rd anniversary.

“May the coming year bring true independence, free from the ambitions of a distant state that threatens our security, and open the way to peace and good neighborly relations between us,” the ministry wrote on X.

On this day of Lebanon's independence, we extend our best wishes to the people of Lebanon.



May the coming year bring true independence, free from the ambitions of a distant state that threatens our security, and open the way to peace and good neighborly relations between us. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 22, 2026

Israel Defense Forces Arabic-language spokeswoman Lt. Col. Ella Waweya also extended Independence Day greetings in a post on X, wishing Lebanon “independence in every sense: freedom, dignity, peace, and decisions on war and peace in the hands of the Lebanese state alone.”

Describing a recent visit to Southern Lebanon, Waweya said she saw “the beauty of the land,” but that “even more beautiful was the hope in the children’s eyes, and their simple dreams of a safe future and better days.”

“Lebanon deserves to be a homeland of dreams, not an arena for wars,” she wrote, also invoking Lebanese singer Fairuz.

#لبنان الأرز، لبنان #فيروز والرحابنة، لبنان الجبال والقرى الحلوة، لبنان اللي غنّتله فيروز بحبك يا لبنان…وطن بيستاهل السلام والأمان والحياة.



بزيارتي الأخيرة لجنوب لبنان، شفت جمال الأرض، بس الأجمل كان الأمل بعيون الأطفال، وأحلامهن البسيطة بمستقبل آمن وأيام أحلى.



بعيد الاستقلال،… pic.twitter.com/fKntXm3uAZ — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) November 22, 2026

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned what he described as Israeli troops’ “intrusion” into the public school in Debel and their involvement of pupils in a “military and propaganda display,” according to a statement posted by his office on X on Sunday.

He called the incident “a violation of the sanctity of schools and children’s rights.”

“An occupying force has no right to exploit our children to improve the image of its occupation or impose its dominance on our people in the south,” Salam said.

رئيس #مجلس_الوزراء الدكتور #نواف_سلام:



"إنّ اقتحام الجيش الإسرائيلي مدرسة دبل الرسمية، وزجّ التلامذة في استعراض عسكري ودعائي، هو انتهاك لحرمة المدارس وحقوق الأطفال. ولا يحقّ لقوة احتلال أن تستغلّ أطفالنا لتجميل صورة احتلالها أو فرض سطوتها على أهلنا في الجنوب.

إنّ دعم صمود أهلنا… — رئاسة مجلس الوزراء 🇱🇧 (@grandserail) November 22, 2026

Debel’s municipality later said the visit took place about a month earlier, not on Independence Day, and was not coordinated in advance with the school administration. Village representatives said the students and teachers should not be held responsible for the officer’s presence.

Salam pledged to support residents of Rmeish, Ain Ebel and Debel and maintain their ties to Lebanese state institutions. He also called for a U.N. arrangement to preserve an international presence in Southern Lebanon after UNIFIL’s mission ends and safeguard the villages’ humanitarian links with the rest of the country.

Earlier this month, Charles Jabbour, a prominent member of the Lebanese Forces party, told local media that he wants to become Lebanon’s first ambassador to Israel and has submitted a formal request to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The Lebanese Forces strongly opposes Hezbollah and has repeatedly called for the Iranian-backed terrorist group to disarm. It holds 19 of parliament’s 128 seats and is the largest party in the country.