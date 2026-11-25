An Israel Antiquities Authority delegation visited Azerbaijan on Nov. 1–5 to assess archaeological and historical sites, including Jewish cemeteries, and discuss cooperation on their preservation, the authority said on Tuesday.

The visit, at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and with support from Israel’s Foreign Ministry, included examinations of eight significant archaeological and historical sites and discussions about conservation and public access.

At the ancient Jewish cemetery in Shamakhi, experts identified unstable tombstones and lichen covering stone surfaces and inscriptions. According to the authority, the tombstones contain important information about the life of the Jewish community.

Discussions addressed potential cooperation on detailed site documentation, including 3D modeling, and training for local conservation and planning teams.

The delegation also visited Muju, a village where a Jewish community once lived, its cemetery, and Jewish heritage sites in the Quba region. Other stops included the 18th-century Sheki Khan’s Palace, the Diri Baba Mausoleum and the Archaeological Park of Ancient Gabala.

“Israel is known worldwide for its innovation and high-tech. That same creative thinking we embed into heritage preservation,” said Ami Shahar, deputy director of the authority’s Conservation Administration.

“In a country that is the cradle of the culture of three religions, we have developed vast knowledge and experience, with innovative working methods and solutions for preserving ancient sites and artifacts,” he added.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said, “The preservation of cemeteries and Jewish heritage sites in Azerbaijan is part of our responsibility to preserve the story of Jewish communities and pass it on to future generations.”

“Continued cooperation in the preservation of all heritage sites allows professionals from both countries to share knowledge and experience, out of respect for the history and culture of both peoples,” he added.