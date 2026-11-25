If peace in the Middle East were possible, it would have happened already. The endless negotiations, actual peace deals like the Oslo Accords, Israel giving massive land areas to its enemies in the Sinai and Gaza, and even the suicidal offer Yasser Arafat received from the insane Ehud Barak at the Camp David Summit—creating a Palestinian state, giving up nearly 100% of Judea and Samaria, splitting up the Old City of Jerusalem, and much more—did not end the wars and terrorism against Israel.

Now, of course, there’s a Board of Peace to ensure that Gaza will become the next Disneyland, even though the Palestinian terrorists known as Hamas have not disarmed and never will. The pressure, again, is on Israel to relent to its deadly enemies.

Today, Iran does not care about any Palestinian state. Its objective is the annihilation of the Jewish people in Israel. Hamas and Hezbollah, Iranian surrogates, are not interested in peace—not now, not ever. Turkey seeks to create another Ottoman Empire over the entire region. The U.S. envoy there runs interference for its brutal dictator.

And Oct. 7 has proven throughout the world, and to the world, that the endgame is the annihilation of Israel and the Israeli people—hence the “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” slogan chanted in nearly all the world’s capitals.

Antisemitism is reaching 1930s levels, including in the United States and on this platform. And now, introduced into the vocabulary by the Muslim Brotherhood representative in the U.S. Senate, “no ethnostate”—meaning the Jewish state of Israel must go. He’s in great demand on American Sunday news shows.

The Democrats’ No. 1 focus is on disarming Israel and imposing BDS-type economic chokeholds on Israelis. That follows the track of most of Europe, led by France and England, two dying societies that have been devoured by the Marxists-Islamists.

The Marxists-Islamists in the United States, led by old Stalinist Bernie Sanders, support and defend the most hideous terrorists on the planet, like Hamas. From the floor of the Senate, Sanders and his ilk demand the destruction of the State of Israel.

The truth is that peace will never be achieved because most of the Arab-Muslim states want the Jews obliterated. They indoctrinate their children from birth to kill Jews. They preach seventh-century Islamist doctrine, which compels the slaughter of every Jew on the planet, followed by Christians and people of all other faiths.

But Israel is at the top of the list, particularly given that it is the only non-Muslim nation remaining in the entirety of the Middle East, all other nations having been conquered and devoured.

Unfortunately, in the West generally, and in the United States in particular, most of the political establishment is either unwilling or incapable of grasping the evidence and reality. The Islamist regimes and their proxies have not only stated, again and again, their intentions, but they’ve murdered so many people all over the world in pursuit of their ideological ends—including murdering and maiming thousands of Americans.

In the United States, Jew-hatred grows as the threat from the Islamists grows. It is a strange and unconscionable paradox that won’t end well for my beloved America. Not if it continues, as every indication suggests it will.

The will to defend ourselves, even from an Iranian regime that develops nuclear warheads, intercontinental missiles, chemical weapons and any means of mass murder, with the intention of unleashing them at a time of its choosing, does not seem to matter at all to so many—too many.

The price of a gallon of gasoline is said to matter more (even when the price was below the highs of the prior administration).

Those who recognize the dangers ahead and argue for acting on them before the Iranian terror regime does, and for destroying that regime as the only way to protect future generations from such a horrendous threat, are libeled and smeared by a cabal of podcasters and online thugs, joined by a chorus of foreign interlopers and bots.

And in addition to nearly every member of the Democratic Party, to my great chagrin, there are individuals at the highest levels of the Republican Party and others who’ve secreted themselves into the bureaucracy who share the same suicidal mindset, undermining President Donald Trump as he works through final decisions on eliminating the Iranian terror regime’s threats.

History has a way of sorting things out. But that could be too late.

Originally published on X.