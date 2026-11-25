The more Iran’s regime finds itself in trouble, the more dangerous it becomes.

With shortages of bread, electricity and gasoline, a collapsing currency and a population approaching the breaking point, the Islamic Republic is struggling to maintain its grip on power. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has even appeared on television demonstrating how people can continue working in darkness and cold.

Yet the deeper the crisis becomes, the less the West seems to understand how fiercely Iran’s ruling hierarchy clings to its messianic vision of power—and how far it is prepared to go to preserve it.

How much cruelty is it willing to inflict on its own people? How extensively will it resort to terrorism, deception and violence?

The regime’s greatest advantage is that much of the West does not appear to want its downfall. Blinded by a perverse mechanism of self-blame, compounded by hostility toward U.S. President Donald Trump, Western leaders seem unable to recognize the full implications of the Iranian threat.

Tehran exploits this hesitation while continuing to torment a population exhausted by oppression, hunger and darkness.

A singer punished for defiance

The latest example of the regime’s brutality involves the beautiful Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi, whose offense was performing music without wearing a hijab.

In December 2024, Ahmadi was filmed singing alongside male musicians at the historic Deir-e Gachin caravanserai, near the holy city of Qom. She wore a sleeveless black dress, her hair uncovered.

For this act of defiance, she and four members of her team each received 74 lashes on Nov. 23, according to her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, and human rights organizations.

The five were convicted of producing and publishing material deemed obscene and immoral. They were also banned from artistic and musical activities and from leaving Iran for two years.

The image of a beautiful woman singing in a black dress, punished simply for exercising her freedom, captures the nature of the regime.

But Ahmadi’s case is only one example of a much broader campaign of repression.

According to figures cited by Iran Human Rights, 691 people have been executed since the beginning of the year, including 77 in October. The reported figures include executions connected to security-related offenses, political activities, alleged espionage and participation in protests, including those associated with the Woman, Life, Freedom movement.

Women and members of ethnic minorities are among the victims.

Only a fraction of the executions have been officially acknowledged, raising concerns that the true number may be substantially higher.

The persecution of homosexuals is particularly difficult to document, as executions may be recorded under charges involving sexual offenses rather than explicitly identifying the victims’ sexual orientation.

Beyond the executions, the violent suppression of protests has reportedly claimed thousands of lives, including those of children.

And much of the world watches in silence.

The contradiction at the United Nations

The contradiction between international declarations of human rights and political reality is especially striking at the United Nations.

On Nov. 11, Iran was elected by the U.N. General Assembly, receiving 144 votes for a three-year term on the Committee for Programme and Coordination.

The committee reviews U.N. programs, assesses their implementation and recommends priorities across the organization, including programs addressing human rights and women’s rights.

Iran’s election came despite the Islamic Republic’s record of repression, particularly its treatment of women.

Yet the following week, a resolution condemning Iran’s repression of women was adopted with 77 votes in favor.

How can the international community condemn a regime’s treatment of women while simultaneously granting it positions of influence within the U.N. system?

This is precisely the contradiction that Tehran exploits: the widening gap between political maneuvering and moral responsibility.

The regime understands that international institutions can issue condemnations without necessarily imposing consequences.

A threat extending far beyond Israel

Iran’s campaign is not confined to its own population.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly threatened Israel, but the danger it poses extends far beyond the Jewish state.

Tehran has developed an extensive network of regional proxies, cultivated terrorist operations abroad and expanded its cyberwarfare capabilities.

Its threats raise fears of unconventional weapons, including chemical and radiological attacks, alongside the continuing danger posed by its nuclear ambitions.

Recent reports have also raised concerns about cyberattacks targeting energy infrastructure and international shipping.

U.S. officials are investigating whether Iran was involved in cyberattacks affecting as many as 50 tankers and other vessels carrying oil, chemicals and potentially hazardous cargo. Iranian responsibility has not yet been established.

The incidents have raised fears of attempts to intimidate shipping companies, disrupt maritime trade and threaten global energy supplies.

Europe, too, is under threat.

In November, France accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of carrying out cyberattacks against refrigeration systems at hundreds of supermarkets.

The attacks caused extensive food losses and demonstrated how cyberwarfare can disrupt essential civilian infrastructure.

Such operations show how easily vulnerabilities in food distribution, energy supplies and transportation networks can be exploited to create shortages, spread fear and undermine daily life.

Israel may be the principal target of Iran’s public threats, but that does not make the Islamic Republic’s ambitions exclusively an Israeli problem.

It merely clarifies whom Tehran regards as its enemies—and whom it believes it can manipulate.

A global campaign of intimidation

International concern about Iranian operations abroad is hardly new.

On Oct. 12, 35 countries reportedly condemned Iran’s involvement in violent attacks, lethal plots, arson and other hostile activities.

A separate condemnation issued by 24 countries on July 10 highlighted Iranian operations targeting dissidents, Jewish communities, journalists and other individuals across national borders.

These are not isolated incidents.

They reflect a systematic effort to extend the regime’s reach beyond Iran, intimidating critics and threatening civilians wherever they may be.

Recent reports that intelligence supplied by Israel’s Mossad helped prevent a terrorist attack at a concert in Vienna offer another reminder of the international dimensions of the threat.

Iran’s war is far broader than the confrontation with Israel.

It is a campaign against civilians—first against its own people, and then against those abroad whom the regime considers enemies.

The repression of Iranian women, the persecution of dissidents, the execution of political prisoners and the targeting of civilians overseas are not separate issues.

They are expressions of the same ideology and the same determination to preserve power through fear.

The danger the West refuses to see

The fundamental mistake is to regard Iran’s actions as a series of disconnected political or security crises.

The Islamic Republic’s domestic brutality and its international aggression are inseparable.

A regime willing to flog a woman for singing without a hijab is also prepared to use terrorism, cyberattacks and intimidation to pursue its objectives abroad.

And behind these threats lies an even more frightening possibility: a nuclear weapon in the hands of a leadership that regards its ideological mission as more important than the lives of its own citizens.

The world cannot afford to reduce this danger to diplomatic statements and resolutions.

The threat concerns everyone, not only Israel.

And the image that should remain in our minds is that of Parastoo Ahmadi, a beautiful singer dressed in black, punished for daring to sing freely.

Imagine an atomic bomb in the hands of those who would order her flogging.