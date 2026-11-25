Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Iran is developing chemical weapons and that Israel and the United States have long known about Tehran’s efforts in this direction, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

“The State of Israel will not allow them to reach the capability,” Katz told reporters.

Katz also said the Israel Defense Forces and U.S. Central Command were preparing for a possible strike on Iran, with the decision on military action resting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Channel 12, Israeli and U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Iran cannot yet mount a chemical warhead on a ballistic missile and launch it. Tehran is attempting to restore petrochemical plants and research-and-development laboratories previously struck by Israel and the United States, according to the report.

The assessment in Israel is that a window remains to prepare for possible action and determine whether Iran is approaching Israel’s red lines, according to the report.

Trump told Fox News last week that there were indications Iran was exploring chemical and biological weapons. He did not confirm a reported Iranian plot to target senior U.S. officials with a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman raised concerns about Iranian chemical weapons research and testing in talks with U.S. officials, Axios reported on Nov. 19. U.S. and Israeli officials cited by the outlet said Tehran had stepped up its chemical weapons work but was not currently capable of carrying out such attacks.