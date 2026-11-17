Undercover Israeli Border Police officers arrested two wanted Hamas terrorists in Samaria on Monday night, acting on intelligence from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), police said on Tuesday.

The arrests took place in the villages of Jayyous and Sanniriya, in the Israel Defense Forces’ Ephraim Brigade sector, as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria.

The suspects are accused of involvement in terrorist activity within Hamas’s military wing, according to police.

Officers covertly approached and surrounded the buildings where the suspects were staying before breaching them and making the arrests. The operation concluded without unusual incidents, police said.