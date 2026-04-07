Israeli Health Ministry: 7,183 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’
Of these, 118 remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )
Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 7,183 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.
Of these, 118 remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition, 14 in serious condition, 27 in moderate condition and 74 in good condition, according to the ministry.
During the past 24 hours, hospitals received 133 new patients—five in moderate condition and 127 in good condition, according to the statement.
The Health Ministry urged the public to seek treatment for non-emergencies through the health funds’ urgent care centers to reduce pressure on hospital emergency rooms. It also reminded citizens that resilience centers and emotional support hotlines are operating nationwide.