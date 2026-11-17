Israel’s Leviathan natural gas field generated approximately $843 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2026, according to NewMed Energy’s quarterly results presentation released on Tuesday. The figure covers all partners in the offshore field.

NewMed, formerly Delek Drilling, is an Israeli natural gas exploration and production partnership controlled by Delek Group. It holds a 45.34% stake in Leviathan.

Gas sales totaled 3.6 billion cubic meters. NewMed said the completion of infrastructure projects to ease transmission bottlenecks enabled record sales, while realized gas prices increased 17.6% compared with the same quarter last year.

NewMed reported quarterly net profit of $162 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $260.6 million. It also announced an $80 million dividend distribution for the quarter.

The company said Leviathan’s expansion project was 33% complete.