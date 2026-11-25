Yisrael Beiteinu party chairman Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday that he would support a government relying on outside backing from Arab parties, provided that United Torah Judaism joins the coalition.

Speaking to Kan radio, Liberman said overnight negotiations with Haredi representatives had made “very good progress” and that a government with a “clear Jewish majority” could be presented by the end of next week.

Liberman’s remarks mark a softening of his stance on relying on Arab parties, an arrangement he ruled out last week. A proposed conscription framework under discussion with the Haredi parties reportedly includes eliminating military recruitment quotas and allowing full-time Torah students to continue their studies without sanctions.

