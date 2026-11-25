The tech giant NVIDIA’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on Nov. 23, less than two weeks after his resignation and days after publicly ruling out his return.

Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, while reports that he had been the target of a Chinese intelligence effort prompted an independent board investigation.

In announcing Huang’s reinstatement, the company said that, after receiving input from senior U.S. officials, the board was confident his return posed no national security risk. The board said the investigation would continue.

The dramatic fall and rapid comeback of one of the technology industry’s most consequential leaders brought renewed scrutiny of NVIDIA’s internal culture—and raised a question extending far beyond the company: How does an organization respond when its most powerful leader is difficult to challenge?

I spent nearly two decades in Israeli military intelligence, including as a senior officer when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. In one of my postings, my commander kept a photograph of the Israeli military intelligence leadership before the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

“They were no less capable than we are,” he would say.

I have never forgotten that remark. It challenged the comforting belief that catastrophic failures are the work of foolish or careless people. It left me with a difficult question: How can intelligent, accomplished and experienced leaders fail so profoundly?

During my years in military intelligence, I saw how easily senior leaders can discourage dissent, often without intending to. When a leader is legendary, admired and exceptionally smart, disagreeing with them can feel almost impossible. Even an unintentionally dismissive response can leave subordinates thinking that their views are unwelcome. They hold back what they really think.

The tragedy is that the leader may never know. From their perspective, everything seems to be going well.

Stephen Witt, Huang’s biographer, described what he saw as a culture of silence around Huang: Subordinates laughed too readily in his presence and muttered only after he left. One former senior executive, by contrast, defended Huang’s bluntness as a form of intellectual honesty.

That tension matters. A leader’s intensity may sharpen an organization’s thinking; it may also make people less willing to challenge them. The harder question is whether the organization can tell the difference.

Huang’s rapid return adds another dimension. When a company’s identity is so closely bound to its founder, personal stature can complicate institutional judgment.

America has a powerful appetite for redemption stories, and NVIDIA’s decision reflects the board’s stated confidence in a leader it believes the company needs. Yet a comeback does not, by itself, settle the questions raised by a departure or demonstrate that an institution can challenge its leader.

“They were no less capable than we are,” my commander would say.

Huang’s return differs sharply from an intelligence failure, but the institutional vulnerability is familiar: Even exceptional leaders need to hear unwelcome truths.

The issue goes beyond NVIDIA or the U.S.-China rivalry.

It is especially urgent in the age of AI, when people look to technology leaders to predict how the world will change. As our forecasting tools grow more powerful, history and psychology become all the more essential to understanding why people misread the present.

AI can process vast amounts of information, but it cannot prevent the people who build, interpret and act on that information from mistaking confidence for understanding.

Two fields have shaped my professional life: Intelligence and applied history—the use of historical cases to illuminate present-day decisions.

I have come to recognize a recurring danger: The illusion of infallibility—the belief that talent and a record of success make the best and the brightest so unlikely to be wrong that they can trust their own judgment over contrary evidence.

Power can deepen that belief, making it easier for a leader to mistake challenge for disloyalty and harder for others to speak plainly.

Vietnam offers a striking example.

The title of this essay echoes the title of David Halberstam’s book The Best and the Brightest, his account of the gifted advisers who helped lead the United States into the Vietnam War. Several of those advisers, including Robert McNamara, Dean Rusk and McGeorge Bundy, served under both Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Kennedy’s advisers debated competing options, helping him steer the nation away from nuclear war. Under Johnson, key Vietnam decisions were often tackled in meetings with a smaller circle of senior advisers.

Success in one crisis didn’t guarantee sound judgment in another. It may even have made it harder to recognize how badly leaders could misread a different conflict.

I don’t believe Israel’s failures in 1973 and 2023 were identical. But in both cases, a prevailing view of the adversary’s intentions shaped how warning signs were interpreted. In 1973, the dominant Israeli assessment made an Egyptian attack seem unlikely. Before Oct. 7, a different set of assumptions led many to view Hamas as deterred and focused on governing Gaza.

The circumstances differed, but in both cases, prior assumptions made it harder for warnings to change the accepted picture.

History and psychology cannot make anyone a prophet. They can reveal how assumptions harden, why doubt gets pushed aside and how easily success is mistaken for foresight. Institutions need independent people and processes that test assumptions, reveal risks and make it possible to speak candidly, even when the person being challenged is admired, powerful and used to being right.

That is the paradox: The qualities that make an individual successful can make the institution around that individual less capable of correcting mistakes.

The lesson of history is not that the best and the brightest should be distrusted. It is that they, above all, must be challenged.