Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday vowed countermeasures in response to additional sanctions announced by Britain’s Labour government, calling them “a hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.”

Britain imposed asset freezes and director disqualifications on eight Israeli construction and property development companies operating in Judea and Samaria, as well as Tzav 9, an activist group accused of obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

“The Jewish people have the right to live in their historic homeland. The Jewish people’s historical rights in Judea and Samaria date back thousands of years and were recognized, inter alia, in the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

Israel views with the utmost gravity the additional sanctions announced today by the British Labour government.



This is a hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.



The Jewish people have the right to live in their historic homeland. The Jewish people’s historical… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 17, 2026

“Israel will not bow to external pressure or change its policies as a result,” he continued. Sa’ar said Jerusalem would consider new ways to strengthen Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and act to protect those involved in developing and building the Land of Israel, in accordance with government decisions. “A wide range of possible responses is currently under consideration,” he added.

The announcement follows a diplomatic confrontation over British sanctions in September, after which Israel announced retaliatory measures, including the closure of the British Consulate General in Jerusalem. An October understanding allowed Britain to retain seven diplomats at the renamed U.K. Mission, Jerusalem, after approximately 20 British personnel were withdrawn.