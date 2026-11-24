Undercover Israel Border Police officers arrested two wanted Hamas terrorists during an overnight raid in the village of Salem in Samaria, according to a joint statement from the Israel Police, Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Tuesday.

The two are suspected of involvement in terrorist activity and of advancing Hamas’s “military activity,” the statement said.

The undercover officers located the suspects, sealed off the building where they were hiding and entered, arresting both without unusual incidents.

“IDF troops, together with Border Police officers and the Shin Bet, will continue to act in cooperation and with determination to thwart terrorist activity, arrest wanted individuals and safeguard the security of the citizens of the State of Israel,” the statement concluded.