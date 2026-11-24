Israel’s United Torah Judaism party on Tuesday denied reports of progress in coalition negotiations with Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc over a proposed Haredi military conscription framework.

“Reports in recent days of an agreed-upon framework or progress in the negotiations do not reflect reality,” the party said. “No decision has been made, and any step will be taken solely at the direction of our leading rabbis.”

According to a Channel 12 News report on Tuesday, the proposed framework would eliminate enlistment quotas and allow yeshivah students to continue their studies without sanctions, while Haredi rabbis would call on those not studying to enlist.