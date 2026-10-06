More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Fired professor challenges Arkansas campus Jew-hatred law

A University of Arkansas professor fired for antisemitic social media posts filed a lawsuit asking a judge to strike down the state’s campus antisemitism law.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The University of Arkansas, Vol Walker Hall. May 29, 2023. Credit: EEJCC via Wikimedia Commons.
The University of Arkansas, Vol Walker Hall. May 29, 2023. Credit: EEJCC via Wikimedia Commons.
(Oct. 6, 2026 / JNS)

A former University of Arkansas professor, who was fired for antisemitic social media posts, is challenging the state’s campus antisemitism law and use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred.

Shirin Saeidi filed the complaint on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. She asked the court to strike down Arkansas Act 721, alleging that the campus antisemitism law violated her constitutional rights, because it singles out “adverse opinions regarding the State of Israel.”

Passed in 2025, the law prohibits antisemitism in schools and specifies the IHRA definition, including its “contemporary examples.” It notes that “criticism of Israel similar to the criticism leveled against any other country shall not be regarded as antisemitic,” which is consistent with the IHRA definition.

An Iranian-born Shia Muslim, Saeidi was a tenured political science professor and director of the university’s King Fahd Center for Middle East Studies. She was fired for social media posts, using university letterhead, calling Israel “a terrorist and genocidal state that must be dismantled” and calling Ayatollah Ali Khomeini “the leader who kept Iran intact during the Israeli attack.”

“May God protect you and the Iranian people from the Israeli regime,” she allegedly wrote.

She was also accused of sharing a post in December 2025 that read, “Warm blood, brave one, thrust the dagger from Doha into the throats of the Zionists, so that all of them howl.”

Her complaint alleges that university officials, along with Arkansas state senator Dan Sullivan, journalist Benjamin Weinthal and activists, coordinated to get her fired.

Saeidi argued that the state’s law justified her dismissal, and that it is “unconstitutionally vague” because “it makes the IHRA definition and its examples a standard of employee discipline.” She is seeking reinstatement and damages, and for the judge to strike down the state’s law.

Legal Affairs
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Michael Needham, U.S. deputy national security advisor, speaks at a memorial to mark the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks in Washington on Oct. 5, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
Israeli embassy in Washington marks third anniversary of Oct. 7
“The war between the people of Israel and the terrorists of Hamas is a war that is playing out in various forms here in the United States and in Europe and all over the Western world,” U.S. deputy national security advisor Michael Needham said.
October 6, 2026 12:40 PM
Andrew Bernard
Kehilath Jeshurun
U.S. News
Akunis invites Mamdani to see Oct. 7 footage at Israeli consulate event
“Perhaps he will stop his relentless incitement, hatred and blood libels against the State of Israel,” the Israeli consul general in New York stated.
October 6, 2026 11:42 AM
Rebecca Szlechter, Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli President Isaac Herzog watches as Israeli flags are lowered to half-staff at 6:29 a.m. at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Oct. 5, 2026, marking the national day of remembrance for the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks and the Swords of Iron war. Credit: Spokesperson of the Office of the President.
Israel News
‘An entire nation bows its head and mourns’: Israel marks memorial day for Oct. 7
The Jewish state lowered its flags to half-staff at 6:29 a.m. to launch commemorations honoring fallen soldiers and victims of the 2023 assault.
Oct. 5, 2026
Joshua Marks
Deputy leader of the Green Party Mothin Ali speaks at the party conference at Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, on Oct. 3, 2026. Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images.
World News
Israel denounces British Green Party’s ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
The policy goes “far beyond the boundaries of legitimate political debate,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said.
Oct. 5, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
12:42
Seventh man arrested in British terror probe of incident at air force base
12:23
CENTCOM denies Iranian reports of downed US Navy helicopter in Red Sea
12:12
Polish embassy official accuses Tucker Carlson of ‘Nazi propaganda’
08:47
TikTok removes 45,000 election-related videos, citing Iran-linked influence network
08:25
Israeli Druze leader warns against deal with Syria
08:22
Herzog to award Presidential Medal of Honor to Israel Bonds
08:03
Paris bans Oct. 7 protest citing security risk
07:44
Knesset panel approves adding abduction details to military gravestones
07:24
7,415 Israelis repatriated from Dubai after flydubai hijacking
07:21
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies against election-period attacks
07:02
Smotrich: Those who start wars and lose must cede land
06:43
Israeli Defense Ministry: 30,000 wounded treated since Oct. 7
06:21
1,000 Christian leaders arrive in Israel for Friends of Zion summit
06:01
MEPs accuse Rima Hassan of toppling Israeli, EU flags at Oct. 7 memorial in Strasbourg
05:44
$12.4 billion in war compensation paid since Oct. 7
05:22
Israeli diaspora minister: McGurk ‘shattered web of lies’ about hostage talks
05:02
Christians plant millions of Israeli flags in 14 countries ahead of Oct. 7
04:39
Bessent: Iran loaded no crude in September as pressure campaign intensifies
04:21
Ahuva Spieler Reshef begins term as Israel’s ambassador to Argentina
04:19
Trump: I ‘personally’ believe Iran behind flydubai attack
03:57
Herzog urges Dutch PM to demand Hamas disarm
03:49
IDF dismantles mile-long tunnel route in northern Gaza
03:35
Israeli FM Sa’ar invites Montenegro deputy PM, seeking deeper ties
03:26
Defense Minister Katz vows to eliminate all 2,000 remaining Oct. 7 terrorists
03:18
Former hostage Avinatan Or: I backed my parents’ opposition to deal with Hamas
02:59
10 Western Hemisphere nations condemn Iran, terror proxies
02:32
Israeli defense minister orders IDF on high alert in Gaza ahead of Oct. 7
02:16
Trump approves firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan
01:57
Herzog: Middle East quietly cooperating against Iran’s ‘empire of proxies’
01:36
IDF apprehends second terrorist in attempted Samaria stabbing
01:11
Syria: Two suspects detained after approaching IDF post
00:07
Anti-Israel protests expected to surge worldwide around Oct. 7 anniversary
23:06
UN Watch head mocks PA after failed bid to join anti-torture body
17:04
Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy touts funding to group that accuses Israel of ‘genocide’
13:15
Kuwaiti man who tried to attack Israeli embassy in London gets life in prison
12:53
AOC, Mamdani to attend El-Sayed fundraiser in NY
12:33
‘Regular rotations that happen,’ Rubio says of bombers leaving British Fairford airbase
10:05
Israel Police chief mourns 72 officers killed since Oct. 7
08:59
Work begins to preserve Herod’s Pools in Jordan Valley
08:58
State Department hiring foreign affairs officer in Office of Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism
08:42
Palestinian terrorist ‘neutralized’ after torching car, wielding knife at Samaria farm
08:33
Iran reviewing US response to Hormuz reopening proposal
08:13
Sa’ar congratulates SNSD after strong showing in Bosnia elections
07:55
CST warns of ‘ongoing terrorist threats’ to British Jews after Manchester plot charges
07:32
Israeli minister on Spain’s snap election: ‘Sánchez is finished’
07:12
Israel bars UK Green Party leader over anti-Zionist resolution
06:47
IDF soldiers mark three years since Oct. 7 ‘across all sectors’
06:25
Bar-Ilan U lecturer indicted over alleged plan for coordinated attacks on Arab Israelis
06:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar: Ireland a lost cause for Jewish state
05:51
IDF troops fire at car that rammed army vehicle in Judea
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) operatives at the Israel Defense Forces Gaza Division headquarters, Sept. 2, 2026. Netanyahu praised the forces following a joint operation with the IDF Southern Command that led to the capture of the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Three years after Oct. 7, Israel has turned the tables on Hamas
October 6, 2026 06:42 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
The looming crisis no one in Israel is preparing for
Amit Segal
Shay Khatiri. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Journalists have moved on from massacre in Iran, but insist on relitigating Gaza war
Shay Khatiri