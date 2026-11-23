The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it is sanctioning more than two dozen people and entities in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong that use “thousands of shell and front companies in multiple jurisdictions to move significant funds for Iranian state-linked customers.”

“The Iranian regime uses its shadow banking networks to seek to fund the purchase of weapons and support terrorist proxies across the Middle East,” the department said. “The regime continues to prioritize funding terror and destabilization abroad while the Iranian people pay the price at home.”

“Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking,” stated Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary. “Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake.”

The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said on Monday it identified about $14.7 billion potentially tied to Iranian shadow banks between January 2025 and August 2026.

“Financial institutions are often the first line of defense in denying Iranian regime-linked funds access to the U.S. economy,” Bessent stated. “Treasury will continue to sever the financial lifelines on which the regime relies to fund its military, weapons programs and terror proxies.”

The department said that the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Singapore continue to serve as hubs in Iran’s shadow banking networks, including in oil, shipping, investment and obtaining technology.

The largest routes went to the United Arab Emirates via banks in China ($2.6 billion), Singapore ($981 million) and the United Kingdom ($922 million), according to the Treasury Department.