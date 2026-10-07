Pittsburgh-area man indicted for getting gun, ammo to support ISIS

A federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Hunter Kramer, 21, of Western Pennsylvania, on a charge of getting a gun and ammunition to support ISIS.

He is jailed pending trial and faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Prosecutors allege that Kramer used the online alias “Hamza Al Rashid,” claiming he was affiliated with ISIS, and offered to “share explosive manuals with others, and, just a few days prior to Sept. 12, expressed his intent to prepare for his ‘mission’ and that he was only missing a ‘weapon,’” according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The FBI said that it observed Kramer leaving his home, traveling to the parking lot of a retail store, taking possession of a long black bag from the trunk of a vehicle and then booking a hotel room before going to the gun counter of a sporting goods store.

Agents caught up with Kramer back at his hotel and found three 30-round capacity rifle magazines and five boxes of rifle ammunition.

A search of Kramer’s hotel room and home turned up a semiautomatic rifle, five rifle magazines, a rifle bipod and scope and almost 200 rounds of rifle ammunition, the department said.