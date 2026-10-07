Pittsburgh-area man indicted for getting gun, ammo to support ISIS
The suspect “offered to share explosive manuals with others” and wanted to prepare for a “mission,” the U.S. Justice Department stated.
A federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Hunter Kramer, 21, of Western Pennsylvania, on a charge of getting a gun and ammunition to support ISIS.
He is jailed pending trial and faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.
Prosecutors allege that Kramer used the online alias “Hamza Al Rashid,” claiming he was affiliated with ISIS, and offered to “share explosive manuals with others, and, just a few days prior to Sept. 12, expressed his intent to prepare for his ‘mission’ and that he was only missing a ‘weapon,’” according to the U.S. Justice Department.
The FBI said that it observed Kramer leaving his home, traveling to the parking lot of a retail store, taking possession of a long black bag from the trunk of a vehicle and then booking a hotel room before going to the gun counter of a sporting goods store.
Agents caught up with Kramer back at his hotel and found three 30-round capacity rifle magazines and five boxes of rifle ammunition.
A search of Kramer’s hotel room and home turned up a semiautomatic rifle, five rifle magazines, a rifle bipod and scope and almost 200 rounds of rifle ammunition, the department said.