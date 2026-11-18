U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday sharply criticized unnamed intelligence sources who speak to journalists, following a CNN report that Iran was developing plans to potentially target senior Trump administration officials in Washington, D.C., with a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon.

“Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals,” Rubio told reporters in Manila.

Rubio accused some sources of falsely claiming access to classified information and others of improperly disclosing sensitive intelligence. “I’m not talking about that reporting specific, just in general,” he clarified.

Asked whether an attack was imminent, Rubio expressed confidence in U.S. intelligence capabilities. “I have a lot of confidence in our systems being able to identify these things ahead of time; I don’t think there’s any imminent threat,” he said. He added, “We know there are elements out there that want to harm the United States,” but declined to comment on the specific report, saying he did not know who was leaking information to reporters.