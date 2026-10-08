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Trump, Netanyahu speak on third anniversary of Oct. 7 attack

The American leader wished the Israeli premier well and condemned Hamas atrocities.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 7, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
(Oct. 8, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“I spoke with Bibi Netanyahu and I wished him well and I wished the people of Israel well,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

He added that “the other side is paying a very big price for what they did on Oct. 7, believe me.”

Trump also issued a statement on his Truth Social platform vowing to “never forget” the terrorist assault and its victims.

“Three years ago today, on October 7th, the world witnessed one of the darkest and most evil days in the history of Israel. Innocent men, women, and children were murdered, kidnapped, and subjected to unimaginable horrors at the hands of Hamas terrorists,” Trump wrote.

“Today, we remember every innocent life taken, honor the survivors and their families, and remember the hostages who endured the unthinkable,” he continued.

Trump stated that he had “fought relentlessly” to bring the 251 hostages home, “both the living and the dead.”

“We will never forget October 7th,” the president added. “We will never forget the victims. And we will always stand against the forces of terror and evil.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday thanked Trump for his “heartfelt words of consolation and solidarity” on the anniversary of the massacre.

“The people of Israel will never forget your steadfast leadership and determination in securing the release of our beloved hostages,” he wrote in an X post. “We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of the United States of America for Israel’s security and its commitment to the fight against terror and the pursuit of peace in our region.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Hamas Terrorism Defense and Security
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