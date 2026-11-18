The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is urging Canadian authorities to block a Nov. 28-29 conference in Toronto organized by Masar Badil, a U.S.-sanctioned organization identified by the U.S. Treasury Department as a front for terrorist groups.

The United States sanctioned Masar Badil in August over its ties to Samidoun and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), both designated terrorist organizations in Canada. CIJA called on Ottawa to designate Masar Badil a terrorist entity, deny entry to individuals posing security threats and investigate potential terrorism-related offenses connected to the conference.

“Canada cannot continue to be a safe haven for the Islamic regime, terrorist organizations and their proxies,” CIJA wrote on X on Tuesday.