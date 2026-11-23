South Africa’s ruling African National Congress suffered significant losses in municipal elections this month, raising questions about whether the party’s weakening political position could eventually affect its increasingly adversarial relationship with Israel.

But coalition negotiations could limit the immediate impact of the results, particularly in Johannesburg, where the Democratic Alliance won the largest share of the vote but could be excluded from the governing administration.

The elections, held Nov. 4, saw the ANC receive 30.76% of the national vote, down from 45.59% in 2021. The DA, meanwhile, increased its share to 24.64%, up from 21.66%.

The ANC has taken an increasingly adversarial position toward Israel, including bringing a genocide case against the Jewish state at the International Court of Justice. The case remains in the written proceedings stage, with the court setting deadlines for submissions extending through 2029.

The ANC’s electoral losses, however, were not primarily a referendum on its Israel policy. Analysts largely attributed the party’s declining support to dissatisfaction with its performance on basic municipal services and infrastructure.

Historically, declining support for the ANC has benefited other parties within the country’s political establishment. This election saw a particularly strong showing for the DA in Johannesburg, where it received approximately 35% of the vote, compared with 20% for the ANC.

“For the first time in South Africa’s history, the liberation parties and its spin-offs are not the majority in the country any longer,” Benji Shulman, director of the Johannesburg-based Middle East Africa Research Institute, told JNS.

But the results have left many municipalities without a party holding an outright majority, complicating efforts to form governing coalitions.

“It’s not clear exactly what the majority will now look like because there’s something like 100-plus hung councils which now are trying to negotiate coalition deals,” Shulman said.

A hung council occurs when no party wins enough seats to govern independently, requiring parties to negotiate coalition agreements to establish an administration and elect municipal leaders.

“My sense is that I don’t think there is an immediate impact,” Wayne Sussman, director of the AJC Africa Institute at the American Jewish Committee, told JNS. “Just because of the nature of coalition formations, I don’t think there’ll be any discernible change in the time being.”

‘Less people with problematic views on Jews and Israel in power today’

The results also suggest that campaigning against Israel was not a major driver of electoral success or failure.

Shulman pointed to Tlaleng Mofokeng, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ mayoral candidate in Johannesburg and a former U.N. special rapporteur on the right to health. Mofokeng has accused Israel of genocide and other violations, but the party did not make significant gains in the election.

The DA, meanwhile, has opposed previous ANC efforts to close Israel’s embassy in Pretoria and downgrade diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

“We don’t exactly know who will be in charge, but there’s less people with problematic views on Jews and Israel in power today than there were two weeks ago in South Africa, which is the opposite of what’s happening in Britain and Canada and America,” Shulman told JNS.

“Basically, the parties that have anti-Israel views are going to have to be in coalition with at least one either pro-Israel party parties that are not anti-Israel in order to govern,” he said.

He suggested that the coalition arrangements could make it more difficult for municipal governments to pursue initiatives targeting Israel or the Jewish community.

In the past, Johannesburg officials considered renaming a major street after Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled. The city also funded a statue of Nelson Mandela that was presented to Ramallah in 2016.

Shulman said he did not expect similar initiatives to be as likely under the new political arrangements.

“I think it is now behind us,” he said of the Mandela statue initiative.

Municipal governments have limited influence over South Africa’s foreign policy, which is determined at the national level. However, local political leadership can shape the tone of public debate and influence municipal initiatives.

The election results do not necessarily signal an imminent change in South Africa’s diplomatic relationship with Israel, Sussman said.

“If there are changes within Israel, there could possibly be some kind of shift,” he told JNS, alluding to ongoing governing coalition negotiations in Jerusalem.

“But I just don’t see that now, even though there was a much stronger vote for more pro-Western parties in this election,” Sussman said.

Johannesburg is home to an estimated 30,000 Jews, or about 58% of South Africa’s Jewish population, according to a report based on the 2019 Jewish Community Survey of South Africa.

Sussman said the DA performed well in areas with significant Jewish populations, where voters appeared to favor the party and its mayoral candidate, Helen Zille. Zille has been an outspoken critic of the ANC government’s approach to Israel.

“I’m fighting to be mayor of Joburg, not Ramallah or Bethlehem or Tehran or Gaza City or Tel Aviv. I’m focusing on fixing Joburg,” Zille said during the election campaign, which seemed to play well at the ballot box.

But despite the DA’s electoral lead, Zille is unlikely to become mayor under the proposed coalition arrangement.

Sussman said Jewish voters’ support for the DA reflected concerns about Johannesburg’s deteriorating municipal services as much as the party’s position on Israel.

“I think they’re upset about that for a variety of reasons, the most important being the state of the city they live in,” he said.

“It’s currently in a very difficult and perilous state, and they’re supporting a certain candidate, which they believed would have done a better job. But it seems like she’ll be frozen out,” Sussman told JNS.

Sussman also observed that Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict received less attention during this campaign than in previous elections.

“Though it’s hard for me to read too much into that. But I just do think that in this particular election, foreign policy in general and Israel in particular, featured less,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2029 national elections, the ANC faces questions about how to respond to its declining support.

“The party is weakening, and that could have one of two effects,” Shulman told JNS. “It could start to change focus and move away from some of its positions, but there is a possibility that it could close ranks with some of the more extremist factions in the country and try and run with them as well.”

He also cautioned that instability within the governing coalition could create opportunities for parties with more hostile positions toward Israel to gain influence.

That creates a scenario where it “might bring a lot of bad actors into the government,” Shulman told JNS.

“Whereas at the moment, there’s actually a number of pro-Israel ministers, if there was to be a collapse of the government over this issue, then the possibility for some very bad actors to get back into the system would exist as well,” he said.